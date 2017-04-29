Text voting for Top 15; online voting for Miss Photogenic

For the first time in the 53-year-old pageant history, fans can finally help their favorite Binibini candidates to be included in Top 15.

Powered by Smart Communications, with its digital innovations arm Voyager Innovations, fans can participate by texting BB<number of candidate> (ex. BB1 to BB40) to 2929022 to cast their votes and support their favorite candidates. Votes will be counted until 9 o’clock this evening.

Pageant aficionados can vote in an unlimited number of times, and subscribers of all mobile networks can send in their votes to the SMS gateway powered by Voyager, Smart’s free Internet platform.

Aside from voting via SMS, fans also have the chance to pick this year’s Most Photogenic Queen by participating in online voting via the Binibining Pilipinas website (www.bbpilipinas.com/vote).

Additionally, fans can also follow @realbbpilipinas on Twitter and use the hashtag of their favorite Binibini, to wit: #Binibini(number) and #BbPilipinas2017.