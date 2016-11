BANGKOK: Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday submitted the name of Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn to the nation’s rubber-stamp parliament, paving the way for his endorsement as king several weeks after his father’s death.

“The prime minister’s secretary will notify the National Legislative Assembly,” Prawit Wongsuwon, deputy prime minister said.

“I expect the NLA president could be granted a royal audience either tomorrow or the day after,” he added. AFP

AFP/CC