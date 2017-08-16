Thai envoy inducts officers of international women’s group

CONTINUE to be an inspiration and a solution to ailments of society.

This was the message of Thailand Ambassador to the Philippines Thanatip Upatising to officials and members of the All Nations Women’s Group (ANWG) of the Young Women’s Christian Association of Manila during the organization’s recent diamond anniversary celebration and induction of its board of officers.

In his keynote speech, Upatising commended the organization for its efforts to help the poor, especially the youth among them.

The ANWG was founded in 1947 by a group of 18 women representing different nationalities to promote fellowship and goodwill.

It grants scholarships and provides livelihood assistance, particularly to the elderly.

The ANWG undertakes jointly with the Global Peace Women Council Philippines the All Lights Village Project, which aims to provide lighting to communities that still do not have access to electricity.

Through the project, school children would be able to do their assignments and parents their household chores more efficiently, with light bulbs making the tasks easier.

“Dear ladies of the ANWG, I encourage you to continue with the activities that you are doing and be the solution to ailments of society,” the Thai ambassador told officials and members of the women’s group.

The ANWG celebrated its 70th anniversary and inducted its board of officers on July 28 at The Peninsula in Makati City.

Upatising inducted the newly elected officials and board members of the ANWG namely Jo Acebedo, Ellen Sevilla, Malu Bewer, Lucy Ang, Yolly Aguilar, Florence Defensor, Caroline Entote, Del Tan, Imelda Vibar and Karen Uy.

The organization is currently headed by Sally Maliuanag.

Its former president, Nona Ricafort, was made chairman emeritus.