Thai junta says police helped Yingluck escape

BANGKOK: Thailand’s deputy junta leader has accused three police officers of helping sneak ex-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra out of the country last month, a vanishing act that stunned the kingdom. Yingluck, whose government was toppled by the military in 2014, has not been seen since August 25, when she failed to turn up for a court verdict in her criminal negligence trial. Authorities interrogated three police officers this week after seizing a car that was allegedly used to drive Yingluck to the border with Cambodia, from where she is believed to have flown to a third country. “They said they received the order [to help her escape],” Prawit Wongsuwon, the junta’s number two, said of the police officers on Friday. Prawit refused to elaborate on who masterminded the plot. “I will not tell the media but the person who ordered it is in Thailand,” he said, adding that Yingluck was unlikely to have crossed into Cambodia through a formal checkpoint. Earlier in the week the kingdom’s deputy police chief said the three officers were involved in Yingluck’s escape, but would not face charges because there was no arrest warrant out for her at the time.

AFP