Thai junta urged to unshackle politics

BANGKOK: Thai political parties called on the junta on Wednesday to lift curbs on campaigning as disquiet with the military’s four-year rule deepens and demands mount for an election.

Since seizing power in 2014, Thailand’s generals have banned gatherings of more than five people and coup leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha has repeatedly postponed the date for a return to democracy.

But as the fourth anniversary of the May 22 coup approaches, discontent is festering with the junta, accused of vacillating over the poll date while it faces a series of scandals.

Last month, Prayut announced that elections would be held “no later” than February 2019 as he opened the door for new political parties to register.

Yet the junta has refused to ease restrictions on political gatherings and has said parties cannot meet without permission or publicly discuss policy.

On Wednesday, in the largest sanctioned political gathering since the coup, dozens of parties filled a vast convention center in Bangkok to hear the Election Commission lay out ground rules related to the vote.

Many called for permission to campaign freely, iron-clad confirmation of a poll date and guarantees that elections would be transparent and not weighted towards military-aligned candidates.

“The parties want a clear stance on what we can and cannot do,” said Phumtham Wechayachai, secretary general of the Pheu Thai party, whose government was toppled in the 2014 coup.

Politicians from other parties echoed the impatience.

“I want the EC to lift all the bans so that parties can hold meetings, campaign and do public relations activities like we used to,” Sanyapong Phupraditsilapa from the Palang Thongtin Thai party told Agence France-Presse.

Politicians also expressed concern that the cards are stacked in favour of military-linked parties who have already come out in support of junta chief Prayut staying on as premier.

AFP