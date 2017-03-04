Thai king’s former aide jailed for royal defamation

BANGKOK: A senior aide to Thailand’s new King Maha Vajiralongkorn has been jailed for five and a half years for royal defamation and other offenses, police said, the latest secrecy-shrouded downfall of a palace official. The verdict comes less than two weeks after the palace sacked the king’s deputy chief of staff Chitpong Thongkum for behaving “in a way that brought about distrust and caused severe damage to the royal family.” In addition to violating the royal insult law, Chitpong was also convicted of “committing theft in state offices” and breaching medical and cosmetic laws, according to a police statement. “The total prison term is four years and 18 months,” the statement said, without elaborating on how the statutes were violated.

