Thai netters eliminate Team PH

Thai netters kept their composure in an unfamiliar territory to once again eliminate Team Philippines 4-1 on Sunday in the second round of the Asia-Oceania Group II tie at the Philippine Columbian Association clay courts in Paco, Manila.

The Thais will face the winner of the Lebanon-Hong Kong match in the third round.

It seemed like the nationals were well on their way to avenging their loss against Thailand in the same round last year when Jeson Patrombon pulled off a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jirat Navasirisomboon last Saturday for a 1-0 lead for the PH in the best-of-five series.

But the Thais turned the tables posting a string of victories.

Birthday boy Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul awarded himself a fitting gift as he survived a come-from-behind effort of Patrombon 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 on Sunday. Prior to his victory over Patrombon, the 23-year-old Trongcharoenchaikul had already beaten John Bryan Otico 6-3, 6-4 last Saturday.

Not to be outdone was the Thai duo of twin brothers Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwana that notched a 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 win over the Filipino tandem of Francis Alcantara and Johnny Arcilla.

Navasirisomboon completed the comeback with a masterful 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Otico.

Despite the terrible collapse, Philippine national team coach Chris Cuarto is satisfied with the team’s performance citing that his players delivered better than he expected.

“Yes. I was happy and satisfied with our performance against Thailand. Our team played more of what is expected of them. We just fell short on the finishing and the Thais were very comfortable even in the situation where we were playing toe-to-toe with them. Their experiences paid off during the latter part of the game,” Cuarto told The Times.