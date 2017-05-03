Thai police struggle to locate fugitive Red Bull heir

BANGKOK: Thai police said Wednesday they were trying to locate Red Bull heir Worayuth Yoovidhya who reportedly fled to Singapore on his private jet days before a warrant was issued for him over a fatal hit-and-run in 2012. After years of dodging prosecutors, 32-year-old billionaire Worayuth has become a poster child for the impunity enjoyed by elites in starkly unequal Thailand. Authorities finally issued an arrest warrant for the scion last week after he failed to make a final deadline to meet prosecutors — nearly five years after he sped off after mowing down and killing a policeman with his Ferrari in downtown Bangkok. But Worayuth, known by his nickname “Boss,” slipped out of the country just days before the warrant was issued, according to police.

Immigration officers told local media Worayuth left for Singapore on his private jet on April 25. Police are seeking to confirm whether he is still there. The two countries do not have an extradition treaty.