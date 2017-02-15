Thai Princess appointed UNODC Goodwill Ambassador

Bangkok: The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on Tuesday appointed Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol as Goodwill Ambassador on the Rule of Law for Southeast Asia to raise the profile of, and support for, development efforts that address the impact of crime on society, and that contribute to justice reform.

“Her Highness brings tremendous commitment, dedication and energy to the essential work of delivering the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda”, noted UNODC Executive Director Yury Fedotov commending Princess Mahidol for joining UNODC efforts to promote the rule of law.

“She has invaluable experience that enables her to speak with authority on the need for effective, accountable and inclusive institutions. I have no doubt she will play a significant role in the region on UNODC’s behalf,” he said.

HRH Mahidol remarked, “My appointment as a Goodwill Ambassador offers the opportunity to champion UN positions on the rule of law and fairness in criminal justice systems, and to help achieve the bold vision of the 2030 Agenda.”

She added, “I look forward to working with the UNODC Southeast Asia team to reduce crime and violence, protect vulnerable groups and challenge corruption, while contributing to efforts to strengthen the rule of law.”

As Goodwill Ambassador, the Princess will raise awareness of the UNODC Regional Programme for Southeast Asia and its connection to the rule of law, peace, stability, and the SDGs. In March she will participate in two high level global and regional events, then several other high level events over the course of the year.

UNODC