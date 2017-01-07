Thai PTT’s biggest service station in PH opens along northbound SCTEX

THAI oil company PTT launched the soft opening on Friday of its biggest service station in the Philippines—the two-hectare park concept PTT-SCTEX located along the northbound lane of Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway in Concepcion, Tarlac.

Sukanya Seriyothin, PTT Philippines president and chief executive officer, said that the PTT-SCTEX will soon be fully operational with the expected opening of several restaurants and shops along the rows of non-oil businesses that are being constructed at the north-west side of the property.

PTT-SCTEX currently operates with an eight-pump gasoline station, a convenience store, a five-star public toilet called Restroom 20, and PTT’s signature coffee shop, Café Amazon.

Going north, the PTT-SCTEX is just a few kilometers away from the Clark exit of SCTEX.

The station is PTT Philippines’ biggest, with a park concept that has been patterned after the “Life Station” of

PTT in Thailand, which offers a variety of services, making it a one-stop hub with restaurants, convenience store, branded shops, coffee shops, and automated teller machines, among others.

“You could expect a grand opening soon once the construction of all these non-oil establishments are completed,” Seriyothin said, adding that more PTT stations are also set to open this year.

To date, PTT Philippines has a total of 111 stations operating mostly in Luzon and some in Cebu. The plan of expanding in Mindanao is also being looked into.

Prior to the opening of PTT-SCTEX, the oil firm’s first platinum station opened in Lucena City, Quezon in 2015. PTT Lucena is also a park concept but a bit smaller than the PTT-SCTEX. It sits on a 5,000-square meter property along the Maharlika Highway in Lucena.