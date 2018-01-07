Thai seeks 2nd LPGT win at Beverly Place

Veteran campaigner Yupaporn Kawinpakorn of Thailand shoots for another Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crown in the ICTSI Beverly Place Ladies Classic beginning tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 9), facing the same field she dominated to win the season-ending South Forbes Invitational last month.

Kawinpakorn, who beat compatriot Chonlada Chayanun by two to close out the 2017 LPGT season, hopes to bring that winning act to Mexico, Pampanga this week for another crack at the crown against a host of other talented Thai bets and a fired-up local crew out to get back at their perennial regional rivals.

Symetra Tour campaigners Dottie Ardina, Cyna Rodriguez and Princess Superal, meanwhile, try one last time to redeem themselves from mediocre showing in the last two legs of the just-concluded season, seeking the elusive crown and a boost when they resume their respective campaigns abroad.

But the troika will not only have Kawinpakorn to deal with but also Tiranan Yoopan, who is due for a big win along with Alisara Wedchakama, Ananya Vitayakonkomol, Aunchisa Utama, Chitawadee Duangchan, Hathaikarn Wongwaikijphaisal, Jaruporn P Na Ayutthaya, Pimpadsorn Sangkagaro and Sarinee Thitiratanakorn.

Also in the fold are Korean Euna Koh, who ruled the Luisita leg of last year’s circuit sponsored by ICTSI, South African Madeleen Grosskopf and locals Anya Tanpinco, Apple Fudolin and former leg winners Chihio Ikeda and Sarah Ababa.

With the compact field in top form following a series of competitions, scoring is expected to go low right from the start at the par-71 layout, a short, flat but bunker-laden layout which puts premier on accuracy and putting.

Four amateurs are also entered in the event, all seeing to duplicate Bernice Olivarez-Ilas’ feat in 2016 when The Country Club mainstay edged teammate Sam Martirez by three. They are former Junior World champion Daniella Uy, Mafy Singson, Laia Barro and Sam Dizon of Team TCC.

Kawinpakorn missed the LPGT 2018 season opener at Ayala Greenfield won by amateur Yuka Saso in wire-to-wire fashion to honor a previous commitment back home but the Thai veteran is expected to figure in the title race in this week’s event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and backed by Custom Clubmakers, BDO, Meralco, Sharp, KZG, PLDT, Champion, Summit Mineral Water and K&G Golf.