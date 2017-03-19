Thai students, school officials in PH for culture immersion

Thirteen students from Bangbuathong and Sriboonyanon Schools in Nonthaburi, Thailand accompanied by teachers and officials led by international representative Juan Carlos Dilan of the Philippines are in the country for language and cultural immersion at Dr. Yanga’s College Inc. (DYCI) in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The second Thai-Filipino Language and Cultural Student Exchange Program started on March 6 and ends on March 26.

The students from Bangbuathong School are Kawisa Jaruskulthavorn, Pimmada Katanyoo, Siriphat Kaewchot, Pacharapon Thaweesaksri, Nopparut Chaipanya. Panuphong Jantes, Apiwut Yongsub and Sattawat Limkrajangwong while those from Sriboonyanon School are Wongsathorn Kaewraung, Narisak Hiri-o-tuppa, Jiravat Paranapob, Chompoonuch Ariyadib and Chatdanai Hutchaleelaha.

Thai officials and teachers from the two schools are Chaliaw Yachan, Montri Yachan, Renu Krutthai, Boontharik Sriboonruang, Adun Yenrat and Jannarong Kaennak.

Their visit to the country are graciously hosted by DYCI officials Michael Yanga, Anna Lisa Tabuzo and Liza Macalinao.