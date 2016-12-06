Thai tourist islands declared areas of disaster due to heavy rains and flooding

BANGKOK: Major tourist islands in the Gulf of Thailand were on Monday declared areas of disaster caused by severe flooding and heavy rains.

Koh Samui and Koh Pa-ngan islands off Surat Thani province were declared disaster areas caused by flooding and heavy rainfalls among many others throughout southern Thailand.

Surat Thani provincial governor Uaychai Inthanak announced that 16 out of a total of 19 districts of Surat Thani were declared disaster areas, including Koh Samui district and Koh Pa-ngan district.

A large number of travelers, Thai and foreign, have visited the tourist islands in spite of heavy downpours over the last several days. Those included many Thai weekenders who visited Koh Samui and Koh Pa-ngan islands over the three-day-long holiday from Friday until Monday.

The provincial authorities were taking measures to help flood victims including those on the flooded islands. Small vessels were strongly warned to not go out to sea for the time being. PNA/Xinhua