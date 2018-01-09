Thailand says drone users must register or face jail, fines

BANGKOK: Drone users who fail to register their devices in Thailand by Tuesday could face up to five years in jail or a $3,000 fine, officials said, tough new rules that may hit tourists and media alike. The regulations, which were announced in October but take effect this week, cover nearly all forms of drone use from commercial and recreational to scientific. Anyone using an unregistered drone after Tuesday risks a 100,000 baht ($3,100) fine or a maximum of five years’ imprisonment, according to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Office. Thailand says it has registered almost 8,000 unmanned aerial vehicles so far, a process that requires users to obtain a license from the Civil Aviation Authority. Governments in the region and across the world are struggling to play catch-up with an industry that often moves ahead of regulations.

AFP