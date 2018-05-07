Thailand, Vietnam win bid to export rice to the Philippines

The National Food Authority (NFA) has accepted the offers of Thailand and Vietnam to supply the Philippines with 250,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to replenish its buffer stock of the staple.

Bangkok and Hanoi lowered their prices to match the NFA’s reference price in a bidding last Friday, the second held after the first was declared a failure on April 27 when the two countries’ prices exceeded the agency’s.

The reference price, however, was later recomputed based on prevailing world market prices and the peso-dollar exchange rate as of May 3. It was then raised from the initial $483.63/MT of 15-percent broken rice grains, or “brokens,” to $531/MT and from $474.18/MT of 25-percent brokens to $520.50/MT.

The NFA used the same terms of reference in the previous bidding.

Vietnam offered to supply 80,000 MT of 25-percent brokens at $517.50/MT and 50,000 MT of 15-percent brokens at $520/MT.

Thailand initially offered to supply 120,000 MT of 25-percent brokens at $520/MT, but ultimately matched Vietnam’s $517.50/MT for the same volume.

Bangkok and Hanoi will bring in 60,000 MT and 40,000 MT of 25-percent brokens, respectively, not later than May 31, and the rest not later than June 15, the NFA said in a statement on Friday.

“[Fifty thousand] MT of 15-percent broken rice will be shipped by Vietnam to the designated ports not later than June 30,” the agency said.

Thailand and Vietnam will have four working days to post their performance bond following the Notice of Award. They will be then be allowed to start loading and shipping the rice at the volumes agreed on.

Imports of 25-percent brokens wil be delivered to ports including Poro Point in La Union; Subic Bay in Zambales; Batangas; Tabaco in Iloilo; Bacolod in Negros Occidental; Cebu City; Tacloban in Leyte; Zamboanga City; Cagayan de Oro in Misamis Oriental; Davao City; Gen. Santos City; Manila; and Surigao City.

Imports of 15-percent brokens will be brought to Subic, Cebu City, Davao City, and Manila.

NFA Deputy Administrator Carol L. Dansal, who led th agency’s Special Bids and Awards Committee, said it could have helped if more had joined the bidding.

According to her, Myanmar, Pakistan, and India has requested to join, but their requests were still pending with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Only 100,000 bags of rice—good for less than a day—remain in NFA’s current buffer stock, far below the mandated 15 days.

The NFA said it was depending on local traders’ commitment to continue supplying retail outlets with cheaper rice.

The agency has allotted P6.1 billion to buy 250,000 MT of rice.