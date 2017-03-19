Thailand’s Srisaket upsets unbeaten Gonzalez

NEW YORK: Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai captured the WBC super flyweight title on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) with a stunning majority decision over Roman Gonzalez at Madison Square Garden.

Fighting on the undercard of the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs card, the former star muay Thai fighter continued his amazing boxing run by handing Gonzalez the first loss of his star-studded career.

Srisaket has now won 41 or his last 42 fights as he improves to 42-4 overall with one drawn and 38 knockouts.

Nicaragua’s Gonzalez, who goes by the nickname “Chocolatito”, is considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and was a heavy favourite going into the 12-round fight.

He suffered a couple of cuts over his right eye, which bleed profusely throughout much of the fight and hampered his vision.

Gonzalez, who dropped to 46-1, immediately left the ring after the decision was announced without making any comments.

Former WBC champion Srisaket’s only loss since 2010 came three years ago when he fell to Mexico’s Carlos Cuadras.

In the final round, the Thai southpaw was booed loudly because he spent much of the round either running away or clutching and grabbing Gonzalez in the centre of the ring.

Gonzalez, in his 16th world title fight, became a world champion in his fourth weight division in September by taking a unanimous decision victory over Cuadras.

Gonzalez lost the fight despite landing 441 punches compared to just 284 punches landed for Srisaket.

AFP