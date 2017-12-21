Thais complete 1-2 finish at LPGT So Forbes

SILANG, Cavite: Yupaporn Kawinpakorn bucked the wind and pulled away from Princess Superal after 10 holes then edged Chonlada Chayanun by two despite double-bogeys in the last two holes as Thailand dominated the ICTSI South Forbes Ladies Invitational at the South Forbes Golf Club here yesterday.

Tied with Superal after 36 holes, Kawinpakorn went 4-up with an even card after 10 holes as the local ace fumbled with two bogeys and a double-bogey and the Thai veteran bucked a shaky windup to card a 71 and beat Chayanun by two with a five-over 206 total for her second crown after winning the Philippine Ladies Open 10 years ago.

“I knew I could win here because the course is short. But we had to deal with the wind that blew from all directions all tournament-long,” said Kawinpakorn, after receiving the top P150,000 purse from Philippine Golf Tour executive director Narlene Soriano during awards rites at the close of the record 11-stage Ladies PGT circuit.

Three behind Kawinpakorn at the start of the final round, Chayanun fell by as many as seven shots after 16 holes but gained a three-shot swing with a birdie on No. 17. But she ran out of holes in her comeback bid, finishing with a 70 and pocketing P95,000 for second with a 208.

It was Chayanun’s second straight runner-up effort after a 1-2-3 romp by the Thais in the Philippine Ladies Masters won by Renuka Suksukont at The Country Club two weeks ago.

And it was a sorry finish for Superal, who had hoped for a big windup after closing out her second round with three straight birdies to force a tie for the lead. But she failed to recover from a bogey-bogey miscue from No. 6 and a double-bogey mishap on the par-3 No. 10.

She dropped another stroke on No. 13, double bogeyed the 15th and wound up with a birdie-par-bogey finish for a 74, ending up third at 209 worth P60,000 in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Chihiro Ikeda, five behind Kawinparkorn after 36 holes, blew a one-under card after nine holes with a roller-coaster finish marred by a double-bogey on the final hole. The recent Forest Hills leg winner placed fourth with a 210 while Dottie Ardina failed to follow up a second round 68 with a 73, marred by a triple bogey seven on the final hole. She ended up fifth with a 211 in the tournament backed by Custom Clubmakers, BDO, Meralco, Sharp, KZG, PLDT, Champion, Summit Mineral Water and K&G Golf.

Kristine Torralba carded a 72 and placed sixth with a 215, nipping Samantha Dizon for the low amateur honors in the season-ending tournament of the record 11-stage circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Dizon, who matched par 67 in the first round, wavered with a 77 and finished seventh at 218 followed by Thais Sarinee Thitira­tanakorn and Numa Gulyanamitta, who shared ninth place at 220 after a 74 and 76, respectively.

Four-leg winner and LPGT Order of Merit winner Pauline del Rosario hobbled with a 79 and wound up 10th with a 226.