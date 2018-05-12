Thais in full force at LPGT Malarayat

A 13-player strong Thailand delegation sets out for another crack at the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crown in the ICTSI Mount Malarayat Ladies Classic on Tuesday (May 15), all seeking a follow-up to compatriot’s Supakchaya Pattaranakrueang playoff feat at Luisita last month.

Former LPGT leg winner Amolkan Phalajivin, young Onkanok Soisuwan, Jaruporn P Na Ayuttaya, Sarinee Thitiratanakorn and Piyathida Sangkagaro head the Thais’ bid in the P1.25 million tournament serving as the eighth leg of this year’s LPGT.

The Thais have ruled three of the first seven stops with the country’s perennial regional rivals going all-out for another victory in the 54-hole championship sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Tiranan Yoopan, who has had a number of near-misses in the circuit, is also due for a big win, along with Kanokwan Yospark, Goonlacha Paiboonpong, Paphada Wongwaikihphaisal, Pattraporn Kraturuk, Pimpadsron Sangkagaro, Pannapa Polnamin and Chommapat Ponthanarak.

But the locals are also out to redeem themselves, including former three-time LPGA Order of Merit winner Cyna Rodriguez, who lost to Pattaranakrueang in a three-hole playoff at Luisita.

Chihiro Ikeda, winner at LPGT Riviera last February but whose next campaigns were hampered by a wrist injury, is also raring to bounce back in top shape along with former leg winner Sarah Ababa, Lucy Landicho, Gretchen Villacencio, Apple Fudolin, Marvi Monsalve, Anya Tanpinco and Eva Miñoza.

American Lisa Kang and Korean Choeun Bang are the other foreign entries vying for top honors in the event.

Focus will also be on Alex Etter, who posted a strong runner-up finish with Jet Mathay in the Delimondo National Pro-am two weeks ago.

But they will all have their hands full against the Thais who out to feed on their compatriots’ title conquests in the circuit backed by Custom Clubmakers, BDO, Meralco, Sharp, KZGm PLDT, Champion, Summit Mineral Water and K&G Golf.