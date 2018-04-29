Thais rally against officials building homes on sacred mountain

BANGKOK: Around 1,000 people rallied in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai on Sunday to protest the construction of homes for officials on forested land flanking a revered mountain, in one of the largest shows of dissent under junta rule. Public frustration has been mounting over the project since aerial images of several dozen officials’ homes — carved into the green foothills of Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep mountain — started circulating on social media earlier this year. On Sunday a huge crowd of protesters, many wearing green ribbons, called for the demolition of the buildings as they marched through Chiang Mai, the biggest city in Thailand’s mountainous north. “About 1,000 people gathered… since 7:30 am (0030 GMT) to protest against the houses,” Chiang Mai police officer Jirasak Sriprasert said. Protesters say the mountain, which looms over Chiang Mai and hosts a hugely popular temple believed to hold a relic of the Buddha, is a sacred site and conservation area. But officials have defended the housing project for judges and other court officials, saying it was carried out legally on a patch of government-owned land adjacent to the national park that covers the rest of the mountain.

AFP