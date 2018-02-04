Thais seek to sustain LPGT run at E Ridge

The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour resumes this week at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Cavite with Thailand fielding in another crack 14-player contingent in an attempt to keep its win run going on the country’s premier circuit.

The Thais have ruled three of the last four LPGT tournaments, including two to close out last year’s edition, and all are ready to stamp their class again when the third leg of the 2018 LPGT season unwraps Wednesday at the Aoki layout of the sprawling ERGCC complex in Gen. Trias.

Although Yupaporn Kawinpakorn, winner of the final leg at South Forbes last December and in the 2018 season’s second stop at Beverly Place last month, won’t be around to honor a previous commitment, the Thai delegation remains talent-laden as ever with former LPGT leg winners Wannasiri Sirisampant and Saruttaya Ngam-usawan leading their charge.

Chonlada Chayanun is also due for a big win after a series of top three finishes while the likes of Chatprapa Siriprakob, Chayuda Singhsuwan, Mookharin Ladgratok and Tiranan Yoopan are also tipped to contend for the crown in the 54-hole championship sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

But the local aces are also going all-out to end the Thais’ romp, including Dottie Ardina, Cyna Rodriguez and Princess Superal, who are in the final phase of their preparations for the Symetra Tour in the US.

Other local players expected to figure in the title race of the P750,000 event are last year’s Forest Hills leg winner Chihiro Ikeda, former champion Sarah Ababa and Apple Fudolin while Singapore’s Amelia Yong will also be trying to sneak in and spoil the fancied bets’ bids.

Nine top amateurs are also joining the hunt, including newly crown Philippine Amateur champion and former LPGT leg winner Hwang Min Jeong of South Korea. Others in the fold are Sam Dizon, Mafy Singson and Laia Barro of Team The Country Club along with Koreans Kim Hui Won, Baek Yeun Jea, Kim Hee Ji, Park Kyung Hee and Lee Ji Hyeon.

Other Thais seeing action in the event, backed by Custom Clubmakers, BDO, Meralco, Sharp, KZG, PLDT, Champion, Summit Mineral Water and K&G Golf, are Jaruporn P Na Ayyuttaya, Chouvarest Chourkittisoporn, Kanyalak Preedasuttijit, Numa Gulyanamitta, Pavarista Yoktuan, Sarinee Thitiratanakorn and Thanuttra Boonraksasat.