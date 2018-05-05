Thank you, Italy, for treating Filipino workers well

PRESIDENT Duterte was right in holding the government of Kuwait responsible for the killing of a Filipino worker there and stopping the deployment of workers to the kingdom. For certainly, the Kuwaiti government can and should do more to prevent the maltreatment of its foreign workers. I base this belief on my experiences serving at the Philippine embassies in Rome and the Vatican for a total of 13 years.

During my assignment there in the 1990s, Filipinos were among the most numerous foreign communities in Italy, though they were later outnumbered by Chinese and Eastern Europeans after the latter countries became members of the European Union. But, to my knowledge, Filipinos in Italy remain the biggest concentration of Filipinos in the European continent.

My overall impression is that Filipino workers are happy in Italy. Although most are household workers and caregivers, they receive relatively higher wages than in the Middle East and Asia. Their monthly salaries range from a minimum of 800 euros to as high as or more than 2,000 euros. They of course live with their employers and do not spend for their food and housing. They may also be provided cold-weather clothing, although this may have been previously used. Hence, they save or send home a large portion of their earnings. No wonder Filipinos who have returned to the Philippines after working in Italy now lead comfortable lives with their families. They have built nice houses and/or own condo units, sent their children to good schools, and even helped their parents, siblings, and other relatives.

No cases of maltreatment

In my long stint in that country, I had no cases of maltreatment, except for a few from caregivers who were shouted at or boxed in the face by their elderly employers suffering from dementia who did not know what they were doing. I heard more from employers complaining about their Filipino help. One Italian lady came all the way from southern Italy to complain about a Filipina that she hired through the legal process with a starting salary of 800 euros and who after working with her for a few months left her for another employer offering a higher wage. But the complaining employer had no intention of looking for her Filipino helper and suing her for breach of contract; she was only reporting the matter to the embassy. Another lady came from Florence because she heard that her maid was filing a case of non-payment of her social security contributions. The employer said she had an understanding with her maid that she would pay her the high monthly starting wage of 1,800 euros, but the maid would pay the social security contribution, not right away but in due time. She asked to call the maid who was at the time on vacation in Cagayan so they could talk things over and avoid a labor suit.

The reason I heard few complaints is because of Italy’s strict labor laws. Any foreign worker can file a complaint against an employer with the Italian labor courts which invariably rule in favor of the employee. An employer in Italy found non-compliant with labor laws is no match to a lowly domestic worker. I did get several reports of Filipino domestic workers winning their cases against their employers and being paid the court-ordered compensation. The court obliges erring employers to settle payments under pain of confiscation of property and other assets. Diplomatic missions are not spared from compliance with the labor laws and having labor cases filed against them. The Philippine Embassy in Rome has had three or four cases filed against it by its local hires with the latter all winning their cases.

Many Filipino workers during my time in Italy got sick, were confined in hospitals, and released without paying their hospital bills. The embassy would get letters from the hospitals concerned that treated these workers who did not pay their bills and were then classified as “indigent.”

The embassy’s Italian translator warned us against answering those letters because replying might be construed as assuming payment of the hospital expenses.

Legal foreign workers in Italy hold Italian health cards which entitle them to free medical and hospital care and medicines. I know of one Filipino whose health care card validity was in question but who nevertheless underwent a major operation costing $27,000. With the help of the social worker stationed in the hospital, whose duty was to help patients having difficulties paying their bill, the Filipino did not pay a single cent.

Italians care

Italian employers do genuinely care for their household help, and can be quite emotional about it. I attended the Mass for two Filipinas from Pangasinan who were killed in a vehicular accident. There I saw a young Italian girl clutching her dog and crying uncontrollably. Even the priests jointly celebrating the Mass were crying. Once I visited a young Filipino worker who had fallen seriously ill and was confined in hospital. I found her lady employer by her side in tears.

They do more than weep. They can go to great lengths to help the surviving family of a deceased Filipino worker. A 30-year old Filipino, married with children, also died in a vehicular accident. His wealthy and influential employer told me that he did his best to help the family get all the indemnity, insurance, social security, and all other entitlements. These amounted to several hundred thousand dollars. Without his support, the survivors could have gotten much less. The employer, in addition, advised the family on how to handle the huge amount they received prudently.

Filipinos in trouble with the law are better treated by the Italian legal and police system than in other European countries. Take the case of a Filipino who murdered a fellow Filipino. Or the Filipina in Rome who got pregnant as a result of a drunken orgy with other Filipinos and threw her newborn baby into a garbage receptacle. After serving their sentences, the two were allowed to remain in Rome and continue working, unlike in other countries where they would have been immediately deported.

Filipinos literally get away with light infractions of the law. I know of some who would sell food and other items in prohibited areas of the Roman piazzas like they were in Quiapo or Divisoria. When they see the police coming, they would run away but the police don’t bother to chase or catch them. Once, Rome’s Chief of Police himself came to the embassy to inform us that in a week’s time, the police would start arresting and detaining foreigners selling food products in the piazzas.

Whenever embassy staff paid courtesy calls on Italian government officials, we were told that they preferred Filipino workers because they were clean, diligent and trustworthy. We knew they were telling the truth, based on the statistics. In the list of workers by nationalities, Filipinos were among the most numerous and in the top rungs. But in the list of workers by nationalities that had been caught violating the law, Filipinos despite their number, were almost always near the bottom. They were quite well-behaved, and I was indeed very proud of them.

Ambassador Ibayan served at the Philippine Embassy in Rome as minister and consul general from 1992 to 1998, and again from 2009 to 2011. He served as deputy chief of mission and consul general at the embassy in the Vatican from 2001 to 2004 and again in 2011 and 2012.