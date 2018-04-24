Thank you, Secretary Liling Briones!

ON April 19, 2018, Education Secretary Liling Briones signed DO 20, series of 2018, which, among other things, resolves the entrant age cut-off issue affecting kindergarten completers of Schoolyear 2017-2018 and the incoming kindergarten pupils for SY 2018-2019. Today, the 20-day temporary restraining order issued by the court expires and there was no need to apply for a writ of preliminary injunction because of this recent development. However, the main case for a permanent injunction on DepEd Memorandum 454 still remains.

Immediately after DO 20 was officially released, I got a call from a DepEd official telling me, “nagtatampo sa yo si Secretary” purportedly for elevating the issue to the courts. Even with the little knowledge I have about honorable Sec. Liling, I am not inclined to believe this. From what I know, Sec. Liling was a well-respected advocate of social justice and development before she assumed her incumbent office of secretary of the Department of Education. I am confident that with her integrity, Sec. Liling issued DO 20 series of 2018 with the compassion for the affected parents and circumspection of its implications for the entire education community.

God bless you, Secretary Liling.

To be clear, the urgency of the matter necessitated the resort to legal action. It was not directed personally at the Secretary of Education. The legal action was directed against Memo 454, to test its limits in overstretching the elastic principle of reasonable regulation, and its implication for the constitutional child-rearing rights of parents in directing the education of their children.

Ultimately, the education sector and the public will benefit from this judicial exercise under the system of checks and balances in our democratic government.

Call to public office

It seems that the election fever for the 2019 midterm elections has afflicted a number of elated parents and educators as they have started goading me to run for a Senate seat. Just typing it here already feels awkward, borderline absurd. As if they’re not yet fully entertained by Mr. Freddie Aguilar’s mulling a Senate run that they needed an Erap namesake to make it more fun in the Philippines. No offense to President Mayor Erap.

Seriously, I’m already content with pushing for my advocacy in education in my capacity as a lawyer in our humble private practice. I feel I have more freedom to push for my initiatives on education undeterred by political alliances and free from the pulls of a populist stance.

But the voice of the parents and the entire education sector also tells us that it longs for a real champion for education and the urgent need to improve the policy and regulatory environment. Those eyeing a Senate seat or reelection should take this as a cue to sincerely focus on education platforms.

Improving education in our country certainly deserves more attention to important matters which include sustainability of educational institutions for its contribution to the country’s socio-economic development; jobs generation; and putting in place quality assurance mechanisms regardless where education is delivered, public or private institutions.

Philippine politics is certainly not bereft of potential education champions, especially with our current breed of young, brilliant and seasoned public servants. We just have to watch them closely at this critical time, and choose wisely at the proper time. I hope they soon realize that when the education community speaks in one voice, it will be a potent political force in the coming elections, possibly stronger than any political alliance or party.

Finally, as we continue to work on our respective advocacies, let us always honor God in all our milestones.

Soli Deo Gloria!

The author is the corporate secretary and legal counsel of the Manila Times, and managing partner of Estrada &Aquino Law, Co. He is also the legal counsel of the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (COCOPEA), Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) and the Phil. Association of Private Schools, Colleges, and Universities (PAPSCU), and the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges, & Universities (PAASCU).