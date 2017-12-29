Thanks to me, China has become the world’s largest economy

IT was an inadvertence, of course. Stressed by multifarious worries endemic in the holiday rush, I nonetheless struggled to beat the three-day advance deadline for my December 24, Sunday, column going into the last 10 minutes to six o’clock that Thursday afternoon. My one-year-old granddaughter, Cyon, child of my eldest son Maoie, had her first birth anniversary celebration together with her baptism the Friday before, and I had about consumed for the occasion all but a few bills of my ready cash during the period, and where would I get the money for my coming concerns, like the nuptials of my second youngest sister Violeta’s only daughter Jessa with sweetheart Darryl, and the persistent reminders from kin and friends about the day of gift-giving called Christmas? Of course, it was Darryl who did a mighty yeoman job for the wedding a day before Christmas Eve, but a couple of thousand peso bills pinned to Jessa’s sash while Darryl swayed her in that special dance is a no mean gift, I tell you.

That was the terrible state of mind I was in as my fingers pounded the keys of my defective computer keyboard in furious staccato, the crescendo to “The 21st century biblical paraphrase: No one comes to prosperity and peace but by China.” Whereupon, typing 30, without bothering to do a last-minute copyreading of the manuscript, I attached it to the already waiting message in my email message box and then clicked “Send.”

Thus did one omission in the third paragraph of the manuscript change the entire current state of the global economy. The published paragraph: “With the gross domestic product rising from 54 trillion to 80 trillion yuan, China has maintained its position as the world’s largest economy and contributed more than 30 percent of global economic growth.” Pardon, President Xi Jinping, but I missed your actual spoken word in the speech, which is the qualifying word “second”.

In other words, what was spoken as only the “second largest economy in the world” turned out in my manuscript as the “largest economy in the world.”

Now that’s one grand mistake. Considering that the attribution is to one who is regarded as the most powerful man in China today, the omission could have serious global repercussions. What if the United States believed I am one writer to reckon with and taking that error as real, launched preemptive missile strikes from its submarine undetected lurking in the Manila Trench?

My God, I’d go down in history as the irresponsible, or even stupid, writer who triggered World War 3. In many cases, great world confrontations have been products of small, innocent-looking errors. If the driver of King Franz Ferdinand had not taken the wrong turn in that Vienna visit parade in 1917 and thereby gone right into the path of his assassin, the king could not have been assassinated and World War 1 would not have taken place.

But then isn’t Chief Ed to be credited for maintaining my mistake? As I look at it now, President Xi was only his unassuming self in that moment he was delivering the speech in the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. At no point in his speech does he make mention of the reported $1 trillion the US owes China, which if added to his reckoning of Chinese GDP now (compute yourselves how much is $1 trillion converted to yuan) should see the figure skyrocketing – indeed propelling China to my claim of its economy being the largest in the world. I leave this matter up to the economists even as I express my deepest mea culpa to President Xi for that cited omission.

The Chinese President’s speech should be regarded with reverence, even more so since it was delivered to the highest governing body of the Communist Party of China. Such otherwise simple grammatical errors qualitatively change the essence of ideology – in this particular case, socialism with Chinese characteristics. It would certainly be a worthy undertaking to acquire deeper understanding of this concept which President Xi stressed time and again in his speech, but that’s one for later.

For the time being, I attend to the other bloopers I committed in the article. In the second paragraph, I omitted “China” between “making” and “a leader” which were in the actual Xi wording. In the ninth paragraph, I reduced the Philippine population to a pygmy: “0.3 million” should have read “0.3 billion”.

In the past yearend, I got the idea of starting a tradition of counting bloopers instead of blessings¸ as a comic relief from the serious concerns of column writing. In that undertaking, reacting to my article titled Bloopers! for celebrating the season of glad tidings, reader Herman posted this comment: “As a good detective, you certainly deserve an acknowledgement that your findings are correct. I just want to help whenever I can. Your self-deprecation goes a long way to make you whole. Your lifetime dedication for the betterment of the hoi polloi more than makes up for any bloopers.”

Comments like this keep me moving on in this adventure of trying to shape the destiny of a nation through the mere stroke of a pen. I haven’t got much choice anyway. I have been so materially impoverished that in this terrific passion of mine to see in my lifetime the hoi polloi (read that “masa” in the vernacular) rising from poverty, there is nothing else to do but write. I lost my house in which to shelter a Communist Party central committee, a party executive committee and politburo, and the general command post of a people’s army. I lost my cars on which to move around high party and army operatives. And I lost my wife to do all that driving around.

And that’s what truly matters now. I can still write and, hoping against hope, get things done. Proof is this present piece: Thanks to me China has become the world’s largest economy!

Thanks for the thought, Jo

I didn’t receive more than three “Merry Christmas” messages on the cellphone this season. This one, the third, I got as I checked my phone just before midnight of Christmas Day. Darryl and Jessa had thrown a bash at their Taytay residence for the Samonte family and having come home tired from the event, I took an early doze. I awoke past 11 p.m. and noticed the message arrival sign on my cellphone.

The message went: “My warmest wishes to you and your loved ones this Christmas season. May you find peace and comfort in the reassuring embrace of family and the unconditional love of our Lord Jesus Christ. Your friend, si Jojo Binay po ito.”

It had been rather long that I reached Jo through the mobile phone. For whatever reason, my call to his old phone had been blocked and I had not talked to him since then. Surely the message, with his new number necessarily getting registered in my phone along with it, serves as a most welcome reunion.

Thanks for the thought, Jo. At your service, as ever.