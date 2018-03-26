The 10 most desired cars at the Geneva Motorshow

A 310 mph hypercar built by an aristocratic Italian family and the successor to the supercar famously crashed last year by the Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond are among the most in-demand cars unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, according to JBR Capital.

The prestige finance provider has revealed the 10 cars for which it has received the most finance enquiries since the Geneva show opened a week ago.

And, while some of the top 10 will set you back nearly double the price of a rail season ticket between Cheltenham and London every month, others you can own for less than the monthly cost of a mortgage and household bills for a three-bedroom house.*

As well as established names like Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari and Bugatti, the biggest interest has been in the Corbellati Missile, created by an Italian family better known for their jewels and fine art and the Rimac C Two, the electric supercar that replaces the Croatian brand’s Concept One, in which Hammond had a fiery crash during a rally.

Of the top 10 cars that JBR has already received enquiries for, the most expensive to finance is the Aston Martin Valkyrie GTR, which would require a £600,000 deposit and 48 monthly payments of £25,972 – nearly twice the £13,244 rail season ticket between Cheltenham and London.

Meanwhile, the new Porsche GT3 RS can be yours for £1,561.61 a month over the same term, less than the £1,634 it costs to pay the mortgage and bills on a three-bedroom home.

Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder

With active aerodynamics and ‘forged carbon-fibre technology’ allowing a 35kg weight reduction over the existing Huracán Spyder, the new soft-top Performante Spyder’s 5.2-liter V10 makes 640 hp at 8,000 rpm. Weighing 1,507 kg and aided by its permanent 4-wheel drive system it sprints to 62 mph in 3.1 seconds, to 124 mph in 9.3 seconds and it matches its hardtop sibling’s 202 mph top speed.

Stephen said, “Chop the roof off a phenomenal car so you can hear the full glory of the wonderful V10. Makes total sense.”

Ferrari 488 Pista

With 50 more horsepower than the 488 GTB, the 3.9-liter turbocharged 720 hp Pista is Ferrari’s most powerful V8-engined model to date. Zero to 62 mph now takes 2.85 seconds (putting it on a par with the LaFerrari), while 124 mph comes up in 7.6 seconds and top speed is “over 211mph.” Weighing 1,385 kg, the Pista is over 90 kg lighter than the GTB and these kilos have been saved by using parts from the 488 Challenge racer including a lightened crankshaft and flywheel with titanium con rods and carbon-fiber intake manifolds. With revised aerodynamics the Pista also has 20% more downforce.

Stephen says, “Ferrari’s answer to McLaren’s 720S, the Pista builds on the already legendary 488 GTB. A sure fire winner both as a driver’s car and a wealth enhancing investment, getting your hands on one without paying a huge premium will be the problem.”

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Following the recently launched 911 GT3 and GT2 RS, the new GT3 RS is the second generation GT3 RS based on the 991 platform. Its further-refined, non-turbo 4-liter flat six makes 520 hp at 8,250 rpm – 20 hp more than the previous GT3, thus making this the most powerful non-turbo 911 ever – and with a 7-speed PDK transmission delivering power to the rear wheels (no manual option), this means 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds along with a 194 mph max. The RS also boasts new 21-inch tires and wheels with revised steering, stiffer suspension and various aero mods. With many carbon-fibre body parts and a magnesium roof as standard, those seeking minimum weight with maximum track performance will specify the optional Weissach Pack with carbon-fibre roof and magnesium wheels.

Stephen said, “Some say, with good reason, that the Porsche GT3 is the best driver’s car money can buy. The RS takes that to an even higher level adding more power and aggressive styling cues from the GT2.”

Rimac C_Two

The C_Two is, naturally enough, Rimac’s successor to its EV Concept One hypercar, and it’s new from the ground up. At 1,950 kg the all-carbon-fibre C_Two is no lightweight, but with four electric motors the Croatian maker claims over 1,900 hp, 0-60 mph in 1.85 seconds and a 258 mph top speed. High tech features include independent steering on all four wheels, facial recognition and, it’s also claimed, Level 4 autonomous driving. Rimac hopes to build 150 C_Twos, or about 19 times as many as the Concept One.

Stephen said, “With Richard Hammond having famously crashed and burned the Concept One, Rimac has created the C_Two. Looks like every cloud has a silver lining since the Two looks better and adds even more absurd power. Nice.”

Corbellati Missile

Apparently previously known for its fine jewels and art, the Italian Corbellati family has turned its attention to producing a 500 kph (310mph) hypercar. To this end the Missile is powered by a 9-liter twin-turbo quad-cam V8 producing a claimed 1,800 hp with 2,350 Nm of torque. The Missile’s chassis is carbon-fibre, as is the body which looks vaguely reminiscent of a 1967 Ferrari 330 P4 sports racer, but much less attractive.

Stephen said, “A great name, and with so much power their target top speed should be attainable, assuming they can find tyres that don’t disintegrate. Meanwhile I’d hold on to my deposit money until many further details materialize.”

McLaren Senna GTR

A development of the £750,000, 800 hp, 211mph road-legal Senna – 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds and all 500 were sold before launch – the track-only 825 hp Senna GTR is the Woking maker’s latest ultimate performance machine. Up to 75 Senna GTRs will be built during 2019, and although full specs and performance figures have yet to be announced, with up to 1,000 kg of downforce the firm claims the 1,200 kg GTR will post the fastest ever McLaren lap times outside of Formula 1. Expressions of interest are currently being taken, but the 75 to be built are probably already spoken for.

Stephen said, “Looks incredible and bound to go like a rocket, only the very brave should apply.”

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro

A development of the yet-to-be-released £2.5 million road-legal petrol/electric hybrid Valkyrie, the AMR Pro is the track-only variant. Recalibration of the naturally-aspirated, 1,000 hp Cosworth V12’s emission control and energy recovery systems will boost power to over 1,100 hp, so the road-going Valkyrie’s target of 0-200 mph in 10 seconds should be beaten by the AMR Pro. The 1,000 kg AMR Pro will also have increased downforce (over 1,000 kg) with many lighter parts. Capable of 225 mph and over 3g in corners, just 25 Valkyrie AMR Pros will be built with first deliveries expected in 2020. All are already sold.

Stephen said, “If you want to go round a race track faster than a F1 car then buy one of these. Astonishing.”

Koenigsegg Regera

The Regera premiered at Geneva in 2015, but with an 1,100 hp V8 plus three electric motors to give a combined 1,488 hp and over 2,000 Nm of torque, 0-62mph in 2.7 seconds, 0-249mph in 20 seconds and a fetching two-tone blue colour scheme at Geneva, we thought the Swedish maker’s less hard-core, more luxurious model still merited inclusion

Stephen said, “Koenigsegg added electric power not to save the environment but to ensure they retain the title of the fastest accelerating car on the planet [measured to 400km/h and back because you might just need to be in that sort of a hurry one day]. Looks incredible too.”

Bugatti Chiron Sport

It had been rumoured that Bugatti might unveil the Chiron Super Sport at Geneva, with 300mph potential, but instead it presented the Chiron Sport – more track-focused and more hard-core, but with the same 1,500 hp it’s no more powerful. Despite a number of weight-saving measures, including world-first carbon-fibre windscreen wipers, the 8-liter W16-powered Sport weighs in at 1,978 kg – just 18 kg lighter – but it’s still good for 0-62 mph in under 2.5 seconds with a limited-to-261mph max. And with quicker steering and revised chassis settings Bugatti said the Sport is a full five seconds faster around Nardo’s 1.74-mile handling circuit.

Stephen said, “Chiron not quick enough for you, Sir? Then might I suggest the Sport edition.”

Zenvo TSR-S

Danish supercar maker Zenvo’s first model was the 6.9-litre ST1 of 2009. Geneva 2016 saw the firm unveil its similar 1,100h p TS1, and this was followed last year by the twin-supercharged TS1 GT and TSR models. This year the 1,495 kg TSR-S joins the line-up, and it’s positioned between the TS1 GT and the ‘savage’ track-only TSR. The new TSR-S is powered by Zenvo’s own 5.8-litre V8 (with racey flat-plane crankshaft) which puts out 1,193 hp at 8,500 rpm and over 1,100 Nm. Helped by a quick-changing paddle-shift ‘dog box’, the quoted performance figs are 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds and 0-124 in 6.8 sedonds with a 202 mph (limited) max. Its patent-pending Centripetal rear wing has two rotational axes to improve stability, cornering and braking. Producing no more than five cars per year, the Geneva show is probably the only place to see a Zenvo ‘in the carbon-fiber.

Stephen said, “If the Incredible Hulk was red, and a car, he would look exactly like the Zenvo.”