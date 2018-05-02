The 25-50 debate

THE 25 percent or 50 percent shading threshold, the subject of debate between the contending camps in the ongoing recount of votes for the 2016 vice-presidential contest, has to do with the rules of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), which govern the resolution and/or disposition of election protests against the president or vice president.

Responding to the tribunal’s request in August 2016, the Commission on Elections (Comelec), on September 6, 2016, provided the PET with a copy of the guidelines for vote appreciation used in the random manual audit (RMA). The guidelines came with illustrations of the different types of marks or shadings that may be encountered in the conduct of the manual count of votes. The Comelec also informed the tribunal that the shading threshold was set at about 25 percent of the oval space.

Despite the information provided by the Comelec, the tribunal decided to maintain the 50 percent shading threshold adopted in 2010 which was based on Rule 15, Section 6 (l) of Comelec Resolution 8804 dated March 22, 2010 entitled “Comelec Rules of Procedure on Disputes in an Automated Election System in Connection with the May 20, 2010 Elections.” It was the shading threshold implemented in the PCOS used in the 2010 elections.

It’s like changing the rules after the game.

Pursuant to the Comelec’s exclusive mandate, the 25 percent shading threshold rule was implemented in the VCMs used in 2016 ahead of the elections because, precisely, the machines had to be configured before they were deployed to voting centers nationwide.

The shading threshold is equivalent to the minimum portion of the area within an oval that should be covered by a mark for such mark to be considered a vote.

Consider this: immediately following the national and local elections in 2010, 2013, and 2016, random manual audits (RMA) were done which involved the manual counting of votes in sample clustered precincts.

Preparations for the 2016 RMA started as early as December 2015. The Comelec-led RMA committee (RMAC) reviewed procedures employed in past RMAs and briefings conducted covering matters about how the VCMs were configured and the various types of marks that may be encountered. With the information gathered, the handbook for the RMA team (RMAT) was prepared. The handbook includes, among others, step-by-step instructions on the conduct of the RMA, forms used to document the outcomes of the RMA, and a copy of Comelec Resolution 10078 entitled “In the Matter of the General Instructions for the Conduct of Random Manual Audit (RMA) for the 9 May 2016 Automated Synchronized National and Local Elections and Subsequent Elections Thereafter.” RMATs were subsequently organized at various congressional districts and were trained on the conduct of the RMA.

Pursuant to Comelec Resolution 10109 dated May 3, 2016, which amended Comelec Resolution 10078, the RMA on the vote counts performed by VCMs in randomly selected clustered precincts in congressional districts started on May 10, 2016, the day after the voting.

The RMAC cites the 25 percent shading threshold in its 2016 National and Local Elections Random Manual Audit Report dated July 18, 2016, to wit:

• “Most variance is due to the difference in how a machine and a human appreciate partly-shaded voting ovals. Based on the specifications by the machine supplier and the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the threshold for considering a vote is a mark that covers at least 25 percent of the area of the voting oval.”

• “One of the sources of variance, therefore, is the difference between humans and machines in distinguishing if a partially shaded oval is a vote or not. To determine with machine exactitude if a mark covers 25 or 30 percent of a voting oval is impossible for a human eye; and to consistently interpret such judgment over a number of instances is another impossibility. Presented with a situation wherein a mark borders between a vote and no-vote, the auditor is likely to decide in favor of the former.”

• “The machine feature to prompt and return the ballot to a voter if there are any under-votes and ambiguous marks was, deactivated to give way to the printing of the voters verifiable audit paper trail (VVPAT). Therefore, to ensure that the chances of a mark would be read as a vote, Comelec adjusted the threshold from 50 to 25 percent.”

Clearly, the RMAC and the various RMATs were guided by the 25 percent shading threshold in assessing if a mark is a vote or not. The RMAC found the machine count vis à vis the RMA manual count in the vice-presidential contest to be 99.8942 percent accurate.

The PET’s decision to maintain the 50 percent shading threshold sets aside the 25 percent shading threshold which the Comelec had caused to be implemented in the VCMs used in the 2016 elections. It is highly likely that some marks deemed by the VCM as votes based on the 25 percent shading threshold will be invalidated since marks found to be less than the 50 percent shading threshold will not be considered as votes. Both parties’ vote counts will definitely be altered; how significant is anybody’s guess. It can be expected that the variance between the manual recount of votes and the count by the VCM in the vice-presidential contest will be greater than the RMA finding.

Meanwhile, the VP camp has filed a motion for reconsideration asking the tribunal to adopt the 25 percent shading threshold.

The debate continues.