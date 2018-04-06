The 8th Manila Fashion Festival

Turning more dynamic for its 8th season, the Manila Fashion Festival has gained the support of electronics brand Panasonic and was renamed the Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival. Set from April 10 to 13, the all-new Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival will blur the lines between high tech and high fashion to give a truly unforgettable show.

The event will increase its scope in terms of talents and capture raw Filipino prowess more vividly, as talented designers from Cebu and Davao participate in the series of runway presentations. The festival will be held at The Marquee Tent, Edsa Shangri-La Manila.