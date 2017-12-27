The art of tablescaping

Meals are an important part of a person’s day; it provides the nutrients necessary for a healthy physique. Furthermore, enjoying a meal with special people helps strengthen the relationship. This is the reason some people put in a tremendous amount of effort in setting up a table for a meal.

Aside from the food, diners can feast their eyes as well on the elaborate way a table top is set for the occasion. The positioning of the cutlery, the type of linen used and even the decorative pieces on the table is part of the setting that boosts the appeal of the dining area.

Nowadays, table setting is considered a form of art, even earning its own sobriquet—tablescaping. It is an art unto itself because of its ease in mastery; and capability to turn tabletops into masterpieces of self-expression.

A series of decorative elements are incorporated into a formal table setting that coincides with the theme of the occasion as well as the type of food served. Even personally acquired pieces, if artfully arranged, can be turned into alluring compositions with the overall power to make the table as personal as a signature.

Table setting is also a practice that has been developing for more than a thousand years. Its history dates back even before the medieval era.

Background

Before other condiments and decorative elements were introduced to the tabletop, it started with the presence of the “saltcellar”—the small container that contained the salt for the duration of the meal. The saltcellar was an important part of the dining table and its placement determined seating arrangements. A guest sitting “above the salt” holds the seat of honor.

During this time frame, however, the guests mostly ate with their hands then threw bones and scraps on the floor.

The earliest table setting that incorporated different colors, figurines, flower arrangements and colored wine glasses was during the Victorian era. Moreover, household help were trained in the placement of items—exacting standards like knives need to be positioned at half an inch from the edge of the table.

Today’s tablescaping gives the designer the creative freedom to align the setting with the mood or occasion while retaining or adding certain elements to the tabletop.

Elements

Basically, there are seven components of a table setting. These are china, glassware, flatware, linens; menu cards or place cards, flowers and seating arrangements. But the components are not limited to these seven because more components can be added to make the diners or guests feel special and comfortable.

The designer may or may not incorporate all elements during a certain event.

Plates

There is a wide selection of china to choose from. In general, it is best to stick with the basic white. Although, white plates with a small color band or seal can boost the elegance of the china while mixing and matching with other pieces and linens.

An essential piece of the setting is the large dinner plate which is about 11 1/4” or larger. Other pieces include the salad or dessert plates, bread and butter plates, cups and saucers, and soup or pasta bowls with underliners.

Again, the designer may opt to use all or select pieces only as anchored on their preference or the theme of the event.

In addition, acquiring unique pieces and using them to adorn the tabletop can help improve the setting.

Glassware

This includes goblets, pitchers and rocks glasses, which can be used in a decorative manner to enhance the setting.

It is important to maintain the cleanliness of glassware. They should be free of spots to add shimmer and sparkle to the dining area. If there is the need to remove stubborn spots, soak the glassware in vinegar before putting them to use.

Enhancements involving glassware can be achieved by experimenting or mixing and matching the varying heights or the colors and textures. There is also the manner of presenting the glassware in an interesting way to add overall appeal and emphasis to the tabletop.

Flatware

An important component of the meal is the utensils. The flatware will be set according to the event’s menu in a traditional meal service. A simple rule to follow when selecting the appropriate flatware is to begin with the outermost utensil and work towards the plate as the meal progresses.

The utensils can be dressed up by rolling in a napkin and held together with raffia or ribbon, or inserted into an appropriate or decorative piece, or placed on top of the china then placed at each setting.

Linens

When choosing napkins, tablecloths and runners for the table, let creativity and imagination lead the way. All these items offer easy ways to add color and texture to the setting as well as protecting both the table and the diner.

Tablecloths for a standard dining room table should have an 18” overhang, which will meet the top of the guests’ laps.

Napkins, on the other hand, can be presented in numerous ways. Folding techniques can be applied or stick with the basic of folding the napkin first in quarters and then in half, which would result in the formation of rectangles.

Traditionally, the napkin is placed to the left of the plate. But it is not limited there as it can also be folded in an accordion manner and tucked into the glassware or laid flat underneath the service plate.

Additional tips

Once the table is all set and the guests are arriving to enjoy the prepared meal, eliminate any last-minute crises by keeping a checklist of a few often forgotten things that every host should remember:

1. Create centerpieces of candles or flowers to go at the center of the table. Create unique centerpieces or gather inspiration from favorites.

2. Fill water glassware at the table before the guests arrive. This is a small luxury that is often forgotten. In addition, keep the pitcher ready nearby for any refill instances.

3. During a planned meal for any event, prepare a seating arrangement to avoid any moment of awkwardness harbored by the “where should I sit” that leaves guests baffled for a certain amount of time. Work with the variety of charisma and relationships that each guest possesses to distribute the conversation throughout the duration of the meal.

4. Keep the salt, pepper and other possible condiments on the table for your guest’s accommodation.

5. Leave coffee cups and saucers off the table and wait to bring them in along with the dessert. It saves room on the table and is one less piece of glassware or china to worry about.

At the end of the night or event, remember that these are only added boosts to the dining experiences. The totality of a good meal and presence of great company outweigh everything else—even the glistening and elaborate crystal pieces on the table top.