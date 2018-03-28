The art of the deal may fall short this round

I KNOW I have been binge-writing lately on the Korean Peninsula. But it cannot be helped, for the tense situation in Northeast Asia instigated by North Korea’s intransigent behavior is perhaps the most exigent in the East Asian regional context. And, in my humble opinion at least, the forthcoming inter-Korean summit and also the later Trump-Kim summit, though perhaps capable of ameliorating the present confrontational situation somewhat, are nevertheless no long-term solution to the Korean “problem.”

I briefly talked about the democratization (which for me implies genuine transfer of power based on fair and free elections) of South Korea in the late 1990s. Since then the South Korean political divide may be summarily categorized into two camps. There are politicians from the primarily right-wing conservative or nationalist camp which more or less morphed from the remnant elements of the old military junta. There are also somewhat left-wing politicians from the progressive or democratic camp who more or less descended from the political activists and students who bravely opposed the then strong-arm military junta. In the olden days during the Cold War the political demarcation for similar situations around the world are rather similar: a rightist authoritarian regime, often backed by the United States, was opposed by usually leftist political opponents. Transplanted to the democratized present, the left-right divide, at least in the South Korean political context, is admittedly no longer as pronounced as it used to be.

Nevertheless, the conservatives, with their ever vigilant eye against creeping communist infiltration from the North, continue to be vigilant against North Korean moves. The progressives, perhaps due to their left-wing ideological legacy, are perhaps not as unsympathetic toward North Korea, the brutality of the ruthless regime shunned by the mainstream of the international community notwithstanding. For them the eventual reunification of the two Koreas counts perhaps more importantly then the perceived North Korean aggressive attitude both toward its own citizens and toward the South.

Such was perhaps what the progressive Kim Dae-jung had in mind when he initiated the “Sunshine Policy” of extending an olive branch to the North soon after he assumed the presidency as South Korea democratized. And indeed the policy lent critical “sunshine,” but mostly on the North, which then as now faced international boycotts. “Sunshine” aside, North Korea continued to provide material and logistical support to terrorists from around the world and sometimes even engaged directly in some. At the same time, the continuing “Sunshine Policy” under Kim Dae-jung and his progressive successor in a sense enabled North Korea to avert impending economic breakdown due to its own mismanagement and the international boycott. I don’t think the South Korea progressives were deliberate in “helping out” the calculating North Koreans, but they were certainly politically naive in actually believing that the North possessed even an inkling of mending their wayward and evil ways toward the South and also the rest of the world. The latest “extension” of the limited Olympic thaw between the two Koreas into something purported to be more long-lasting is sheer wishful thinking on the South Korean side.

On the other hand, the United States also has its own checkered history when it comes to dealing with the North Koreans. The US successfully came to South Korea’s aid in the middle of the last century, pushing back North Korean aggression against the South in what came to be called the Korean War. But that was a forgotten war. For example, whereas the Vietnam War remained the permanent ache deep in the hearts of many Americans and prompted a memorial to be built soon after the war’s conclusion, the Korean War Memorial had to wait almost half a century and even after the completion of the Vietnam War Memorial to be erected.

The US under the left-wing Bill Clinton administration initiated contact with both Vietnam and North Korea in the 1990s. Vietnam by then embarked upon its by now successful reform and opening-up process, and so reciprocated well with the US. By now, US-Vietnam relations are so close that some characterize it as being a quasi-ally relationship. But North Korea is totally another category all by itself. The sometimes tango with the US then enabled North Korea to buy crucial time to develop its nuclear weapons capability and the missile technology to deliver such weapons of mass destruction over short and long distances alike.

Now that North Korea is reportedly on the last mile of its nuclear weapons development, it would of course like to buy time and breathing space (from “suffocating” US-led sanctions) to complete “the bomb,” so that it can renew its old crooked ways of holding the world at large and its neighbors in particular for ransom. Trump prides himself on being a “great negotiator,” and we are indeed pressed to see what part of his “art of the deal” could avert such North Korean intransigence.