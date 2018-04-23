The Audi A8 is ‘World Luxury Car 2018’

The Audi A8 is the “World Luxury Car 2018” in the World Car Awards recently held at the New York Auto Show. This win underscores the status of the brand’s flagship model as the embodiment of “Vorsprungdurch Technik.”

In their decision, the 82 jury members from 24 countries assessed the emotional appeal, passenger comfort and safety, environmental aspects, driving performance, market relevance, and price-performance ratio, and the Audi A8 prevailed against 26 competitors in the elimination round. This marks the ninth overall victory for the brand with the four rings in the World Car Awards.

“This award is a special honor for us and our flagship,” said Peter Mertens, Board Member for Development at Audi AG. The Audi A8s offers impressive levels of luxury with select materials and handcrafted-level build quality. Majority of the fine-wood inlays are in open-pore wood that gives a natural feel to them. Meanwhile, interior trim is available in an exquisite selection of fine leathers in Valetta, Valcona, and Unicum.

This feel of luxury is accentuated in the Audi A8 with its high-end equipment like the HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light, dynamic all-wheel steering, innovative touch screen concept with haptic feedback, and the relaxation rear seat package with foot massage.

The Audi A8 redefines the premium segment as it sets the standard in prestige, performance, and luxury.

For more information, contact Audi Philippines at 7270381 to 85 or visit any Audi showroom in Alabang, Global City, Greenhills, and SM Seaside City Cebu.