The Backyard Farm

Art and Angelina Veneracion have taken backyard gardening to the next level, by creating a fully functioning farm from an untouched piece of land. This power-duo of Bulacan started backyard gardening with a strong passion for fruit bearing trees. Today, they are a fine example of what happens when you turn passion into a stable livelihood.

Enraptured by the natural wonder of plant-life and animals, the Veneracions have been advocates for the conservation of earth’s treasures. In their estate, you will see how their efforts strongly influence the co-dependency of animals and plants.

“Fruit bats are often the first ones to swoop in and enjoy the fresh fruits of the season. Sometimes, there are few left for us!Fireflies live in abundance here too, unlike in places where the air is polluted.” Art says with a smile.

Art and Angie are the owners of Aven Nature’s Farm and Rabbitry, which was recently accredited by the Department of Tourism as an agri-tourism farm in Baliwag, Bulacan. The owners are also proud members of the Bulacan Farm Tourism Association, which exhibits the best local farms in the region.

Knowledge is power

The story of how they started on their venture hits close to home. One typical afternoon, they saw their sons and nephews playing outside with something they found on the ground. The couple overheard them bickering about what it was. “That’s a bone!” “No, that’s just wood” “That’s just trash!” they debated about it for several minutes.

Art was mildly disappointed that the children did not know what a sampaloc seed looked like. But this sparked an idea. He knew just what he wanted to do for the kids; create a sanctuary where they would grow enough fruits and vegetables to sustain andeducate his family’s future generations.

When asked about the best tip they can give for newbie growers, Art and Angie bothsaylearning. Researching and self-studying the characteristics and the behaviors of each plant is vital in order to know how to give them the best care and maintenance for any aspiring backyard grower.

“The gardeners need to know about crop rotation, propagation and planting by seeds if they want to grow plants in their backyard.”

They would rather start growing from seedlings until they become full grown trees, rather than buying matured plants.

Until now, they propagate seedlings and cuttings by themselves without workers involved. Being very hands-on has helped them become familiar with the different species of plants.

Backyard superstars

Although rabbit production is the main activity as of late, gardening remains a priority for the family. They started with local common fruit-bearing trees like chico, jackfruitand sampaloc. From there, they started being interested in rare fruits and plants. Some of the unusual fruits in the farm include: vanilla,yellow star apple, peanut butter fruit and the ever-popular miracle fruit.

They also have a uniquemango tree that has been grafted from 15 different varieties, a huge mulberry tree, and many others that can be identified by theirname tags.

There are also many medicinal plants and herbs that can be found here like serpentina, oregano and the insulin plant.

As of this writing, a total of more than 150 trees and plants can be found in their backyard.

Passion meets purpose

Educating others about these various species has been their drive to continue this family-owned farm.

Developing this farm has been a beautiful journey for them as they are looking forward to becoming a training center for rabbit farming, another endeavor they feel passionate about.

Art regularly conducts seminars about farming and Angie regularly contributes articles about plants and farming as well. They have successfully made a name for themselves in agriculture circles, both in their hometownand in Manila. They have high hopes for the future as Aven Nature’s Farm collects more trees and plants, living up to their mantra “Grow Your Own Food”.