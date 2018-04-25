The ‘balkanization’ of the DA should stop

RIGHT after the powers-that-be realized that the peasantry can no longer recapture the fire and unity that made it a force to reckon with (a peasant-led rebellion nearly toppled the established government, remember), the powerful set out to accomplish two things. First, just ignore the peasantry. Second, weaken the institutions that take care of agriculture, the farmers and every man and woman who work for the sector.

Never mind the fact that 30 percent or so of the country’s workforce is still agriculture-centric or agriculture-related. A politically prostrate peasantry—this is the contention of those in power—can’t unsettle the ruling powers. There is no use listening to their plaints, which are endless. The peasantry can be ignored without posing a challenge to the Republic, unlike in earlier times, the time of Luis Taruc, Casto Alejandrino, Linda Bie et al.

Today, on the rare occasions that advocates for the agriculture sector and the welfare of the small farmers are given the microphone, this scenario always unfolds. Somebody heckling the advocates with this: We are a service economy, please stop ranting about the importance of the agriculture sector. times have changed, radically.

That is the same sense that comes from the country’s economic managers. Ignore agriculture and the farmers. There is no political risk involved.

On the legislative front, the burden of fighting for the agriculture sector and the small farmers has fallen on the party-list Butil. But whoever represents Butil is handicapped. There is no support group that really rallies behind pro-agriculture and pro-farm bills and resolutions.

The agriculture committees of the two chambers of Congress have, for the past 20 years, stopped enacting bold measures into law. The reason is unfathomable but it is the truth and nothing but the truth.

The budgetary allocation to agriculture does not reflect a concern for a sector that remains the source of livelihood for 30 percent of Filipinos. The concern is always token and nominal, not matched by funding support. When 30 percent of your people are in that sector and that sector contributes a single digit to the GDP, something very wrong is apparent and clear. That immediately suggests a grave economic wrong. Yet, nothing is done to make that sector productive and profitable.

In the context of such disconnect, state policies should automatically put in place the imperative budgetary tweaks. Then, and until now, agriculture, and this is the sad truth, remains a low government priority as the oxygen of the budgetary process is sucked by the high-profile priorities.

And how the State bludgeons the institutions of agriculture via ill-advised policies boggles the mind.

Mr. Aquino, and this was one of the worst transgressions of his government, carved out a special agency out of the already neglected Department of Agriculture. Under the fake premise of “agricultural modernization,” the National Food Authority (NFA), The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority were sliced off the DA to form one small department.

That “balkanization“ – as expected – accomplished nothing but administrative and logistical nightmares.

Of course, a comic like Procy Alcala, Mr. Aquino’s agriculture secretary, was a clueless, incompetent leader of a very important agency. But instead of purging Mr. Alcala and kicking him out of the DA, Mr. Aquino just balkanized the agency with the hope that some good would come out of it. But tearing apart a frontline agency to save some sectors from the clueless Mr. Alcala was never good policy and that showed.

Mr. Duterte was expected to correct that balkanization after assuming office, given his campaign promise to lift up the sectors neglected by Mr. Aquino. But it was only two years after his term commenced, and the surge in rice prices, that he realized the folly of Mr. Aquino’s balkanization.

He has reportedly ordered the return of the NFA, the PCA and the FPA to the DA, which was a right decision. It was supposedly a done deal but the snail-paced movement of the bureaucracy has prevented a swift and urgent DA takeover of the agencies.

An NFA that functions out of the administrative jurisdiction of the DA is a serious anomaly. The DA oversees the rice production program. All the data and science behind agronomy are with the DA. Yet, planning rice importation and palay acquisition, basically the most important functions of the NFA, have been done without coordination with the DA, the production and supply caretaker, over the past years.

We farmers can only hope that this will be the last dismemberment of the DA. The institution is already weak from the lack of budgetary support and the built-in bias against agriculture from the country’s economic managers. That the two legislative committees on agriculture have failed to put in place big policies to support agriculture just added to the sector’s woes.

Yes, we farmers have lost our voice, the fire in the belly even.

The only equalizer to these woes is a strong and pro-active DA and full support for its many functions.