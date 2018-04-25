Thursday, April 26, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    • You are at:»»»The Baptiste of French music

    The Baptiste of French music

    0
    By on Lifestyle

    Contemporary French musician Charles Baptiste was in and out of the country quietly, but not before wowing Filipinos at a special show at SM Aura Premiere with a taste of something different.

    French musician Charles Baptiste captivates the crowd with his original songs

    (From left) Baptiste with SM Aura Premier assistant mall manager Earl Dy, and mall manager Marge de Leon and SM Senior Vice President for Marketing Communications Millie Dizon

    The French musician with La Mère Poulard managing director Deborah How-Tan

    Alliance Française de Manille cultural coordinator Noe Fuentes

    Baptiste showcased his unique brand of piano and vocal performances, which included his original songs such as “En route pour l’oscar,”“Aussi cool que toi” and “Dans ma chambre d’adolescent,” among others. He also performed his rendition of the French song “Voyage voyage” by Desireless and “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk.

    Diane Gelberg of Alliance Française de Manille

    Mathilde Bihan

    The musical treat was a joint project of Alliance Française de Manille, the Embassy of France in Manila, and Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie as part of the Francophonie celebrations.

    Jaana Kawiokosia and Raija Teinila

    The International Francophonie Day—which celebrates the French language and the values of the French speaking countries around the world —is an annual celebration of the birth of the Intergovernmental Francophonie cooperation.


    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.