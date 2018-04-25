The Baptiste of French music

Contemporary French musician Charles Baptiste was in and out of the country quietly, but not before wowing Filipinos at a special show at SM Aura Premiere with a taste of something different.

Baptiste showcased his unique brand of piano and vocal performances, which included his original songs such as “En route pour l’oscar,”“Aussi cool que toi” and “Dans ma chambre d’adolescent,” among others. He also performed his rendition of the French song “Voyage voyage” by Desireless and “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk.

The musical treat was a joint project of Alliance Française de Manille, the Embassy of France in Manila, and Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie as part of the Francophonie celebrations.

The International Francophonie Day—which celebrates the French language and the values of the French speaking countries around the world —is an annual celebration of the birth of the Intergovernmental Francophonie cooperation.