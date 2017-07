North Bridgeway, Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City

Telephone: (02) 771-8181

Email: tbmnl@thebellevue.com

50% discount on published room rates

10% discount on buffet and a la carte orders in Café d Asie

10% discount on beverage orders in Vue Bar

10% discount on a la carte orders in Phoenix Court

Terms and Conditions:

Not valid in conjunction with any other promos and discounts such as Senior Citizens discounts, etc.