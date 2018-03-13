The best of PH girl power movies

Public screenings to celebrate International Women’s Month

In celebration of International Women’s Month this March, a selection of films on women’s experiences and empowerment will be screened at the SDA Cinema of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Design and Arts (SDA) Campus.

The screenings are produced by the Digital Filmmaking program of college in partnership with Benilde Film Works.

The series began on March 7 with Mike de Leon’s “Sister Stella L.,” where Vilma Santos stars as a nonpartisan religious lady, who confronts labor injustice at a local factory. In the process, she identifies with the workers and joins the protests.

Today, March 14, Marilou Diaz Abaya’s “Moral,” will be shown, zooming in on the lives of best friends Joey (Lorna Tolentino), Kathy (Gina Alajar), Sylvia (Sandy Andolong) and Maritess (Anna Marin), their problems in life, and their attempts at overcoming these challenges.

The series closes on March 21, with another Abaya piece, “Karnal.” Set in the 1930s, the story revolves around Narcing (Philip Salvador) and his father (Vic Silayan), who has a fascination for his daughter-in-law Puring (Cecille Castillo)—who resembles Narcing’s late mother.

The SDA Cinema is located at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Design and Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo (Vito Cruz) Street, Malate, Manila.

All shows, scheduled from 12:30 to 2 p.m., are free and open to the public.