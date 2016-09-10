The best sites to visit, according to its flag carrier’s PH honcho

Turkey, the exotic country straddling Eastern Europe and Western Asia, should be in every traveler’s bucket list as a destination steeped in history and culture.

Turkish Airlines General Manager Erhan Balaban guarantees an unforgettable experience in his beloved country, sharing with The Sunday Times Magazine the top destinations to visit once there.

Istanbul. For a bit of trivia, Istanbul is actually the biblical city of Constantinople. This alone draws endless tourists to Turkey who marvel at historical remnants, which remain standing there such as Sultan Ahmed Mosque also known as The Blue Mosque. It was built in 1609 to 1616 and still functioning up to now.

Cappadocia. Located in Central Turkey, Cappadocia is famed its “fairy chimneys.” These are tall, cone-shaped rock formations, which today serve as cave dwellings via hostels, with modern creature comforts.

Antalya. This city is popular among Russian visitors for the Antalya Sand Festival. Giant sand castles and other kinds of sand art are featured in this annual festival, which takes place in June that lasts for 12 months due to public great interest.

As a final word to would-be visitors to Turkey, Balaban said that in every stop, a food trip is in order throughout Turkey.

“They say when it comes to Turkish cuisine, it’s all about kebabs. But take it from me, there’s more to our cuisine than our famed skewers, and I leave it to them to discover these flavors,” he ended.

MARIE JOJINA SERRANO