The best white kicks a man can buy

Men don’t have much to work with when it comes to accessories. A watch or a bracelet, and give or take a necklace is all we need to complete the upper body ensemble of a good shirt and well kept hair. What sets us apart from each other, however, is the footwear.

Today, it’s an unspoken rule for men to have at least one good pair of clean, white sneakers. It’s fashionable and easy to style with; and with so many premium outlets you can buy from, shopping for a pair of triple whites has never been easier or more enjoyable.

We’ve got five suggestions for you when buying a pair of all-white shoes that you should consider investing in.

Maintenance

Since we value our white shoes, regular cleaning is needed to keep it in pristine condition. Here are some basic tips you should always remember when cleaning white sneakers:

• Vinegar, Mr. Clean, and magic eraser are good choices for cleaning stains and blemishes

• Natural or baby shampoo is good for washing away oil and grease

• Nail polish is a good way of covering up scratches and battle scars

• Bleach is also a good alternative to remove blemishes, but be sure to dilute it first before applying

• Always keep a toothbrush since it’s a good tool to get inside corners and crevices in the design

• Soak your shoes in warm water and mild soap if you plan to give it a full bath

• Leave it out to dry where there isn’t much humidity to lessen bacteria growth. You may leave them out in the sun to dry, but don’t overcook them in the outdoor heat. Always bring them back inside to cool down

• Apply products like Crep Protect for an additional hydrophobic coating, especially during the rainy season.

Adidas Ultra Boost

My favorite and leading the charge for the triple white craze by far, the adidas Ultra Boost stands on top as one of the most comfortable and stylish sneakers you can buy in the market. The three-stripe brand’s successful line boasts three iterations of their knitted upper that pairs well with the boost sole for a breathable wear. What sets the Ultra Boost apart is its customization. You can have the same base, but others can have a gartered collar, custom tongue, and even uncaged versions for a cleaner, more minimalist look.

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

It’s no mistake that one of Tinker Hatfield’s masterpieces is still a fond favorite in today’s #sotd arsenal. The Nike Air Max 90 Leather sports a timeless design with its leather/ synthetic upper design, full-length polyurethane midsole, and Max Air heel unit to provide a good, solid fit and feel. And because it’s been around for so long, finding it won’t be too much of a challenge.

Asics Tiger Gel Lyte V

The Gel Lyte V has been around since the 90s, and to this day it remains one of the most popular sneakers for shoe enthusiasts outside the swoosh and the three-stripe brand. This pair also comes in different iterations and colorways, but the white version proves that one color is enough to make the details pop. You can opt to have a purely white version of the sneaker, or choose the “dirty white” version with the paint blotter on the outsole.

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star II

After more than 100 years of being untampered, the cult-classic Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star II gets a sweet upgrade in comfort and breathability. Version 2 now sports a perforated micro-suede lined upper, a foam-padded collar, and a non-slip tongue at the top. Down below, it caters to comfort much more than its original counterpart thanks to Nike’s Lunarlon technology on its insole. And don’t worry, the ever-durable canvas material will still be used in this version.

Reebok Instapump Fury

For the uninitiated, the Reebok Instapump Fury is a great starting point for those who are looking to own a pair of Y-3 Kohna Yohji Yamamotos. Think of it as the “poor man’s adidas Y-3”, but make no mistake that its form factor is anything but. The Instapump fury sports a lightweight, synthetic upper for comfort and an EVA midsole for additional shock absorption. Reebok’s Pump technology ensures a better fit, while the supporting molded sockliner and high-durability rubber outsole for better comfort and cushioning. Predominantly made of rubber and synthetic material, this shoe is also easier to clean than your canvas or suede pairs.