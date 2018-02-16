THE BIG BEN

Ben Sherman

The Ben Sherman SS2018 collection takes inspiration from the Bohemian and psychedelic movements of the 1960’s, with sharp, warped patterns teamed with classic stripes and checks that are given an irregular twist. Tailoring is soft and relaxed, creating a contemporary silhouette that is still reflective of the season’s psychedelic inspiration.

Ben Sherman is located in Glorietta 4, SM Mall of Asia and TriNoma.

Visit www.bensherman.com or follow them on Facebook: Ben Sherman Philippines