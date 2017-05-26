Those who loved The Body Shop’s (TBS) original White Musk will repeat the romance with L’Eau fragrance. The delicate sensuality of the signature musk is enveloped by the clean freshness of Spring. Sweetened by notes of pear for a deliciously fruity layer that fits effortlessly with the iconic flower blend lily of the valley, jasmine and rose essence, this unique concoction will set a new tradition as did its predecessor, White Musk, pioneered in 1981 by

TBS founder Anita Roddick to be one of the first perfumes to use ethical vegan musk.

To know more, visit www.thebodyshop.com.ph