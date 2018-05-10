THE CALL OF THE SEASON

Springfield

Fashion comes to full bloom at Springfield as the brand delights its loyal fashion followers with a flourish of color, flowers and navy inspirations. Brightly colored dresses, kimonos and blazers take center stage with their soft garden hues, while an energetic palette, inspired by the sun, palm trees and sea, bring out the “tropical safari” vibe of the season’s collection.

Springfield is located at Greenbelt 3, TriNoma, Corte de las Palmas Alabang Town Center, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, Eastwood City, Bonifacio High Street, Blue Bay Walk, Estancia at Capitol Commons and Robinsons Magnolia.