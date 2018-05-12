The challenge of ride-sharing regulation

Regulators all over the world are searching for the right policies to govern ride-sharing services (also known as transport network vehicle services or TNVS) and the companies like Uber and Grab that organize and market such services (also known as transport network companies or TNCs). New so-called “disruptive” technologies and business models are transforming the transport industry every day. The challenge is to find the mix and balance of regulations that best promotes public welfare.

There are significant social benefits from having plentiful TNVS so people can use them when they need to. They enable people to avoid or defer car ownership. It allows some individuals to use public transport or non-motorized transport for their daily journeys, knowing that they can shift to TNVS for special or emergency trips. There are some who have already abandoned using their private cars, opting instead to use a combination of TNVS and other public transport. From the congestion standpoint, there is a net gain (and benefit to society) if the availability of TNVS means fewer private vehicles are on the road.

Conversely, TNVS contribute to congestion when their number grows faster than the reduction in private vehicles (when car users shift to using TNVS). There is also a negative impact when TNVS draw people away from more sustainable modes of transport such as walking, cycling, or public transport. The emerging field of research in TNVS and ride-hailing shows that this is often the case. Researchers from the University of California-Davis found that between 49-61% of ride-hailing trips in their study would have otherwise been made by walking, cycling, transit, or not made at all.

It is very difficult to determine the right number of TNVS to match demand; demand is always changing with rapid urbanization and new technology. Regulation becomes even more complex when the particulars of local transport markets are considered – demand for TNVS in a neighborhood is dependent on time, the level of vehicle congestion, population density and the availability of other transport options, etc.

Regulators need to clarify objectives in managing the TNVS market. Should they work to guarantee widespread access, as implied by a cap on fares, or to prevent oversupply, as implied by a ceiling on the total number of vehicles? Applying both may not lead to the desired results.

We all agree that TNVS users want the service to be available when they need it at affordable prices, but regulators must also grapple with the fact that TNVS use increases private car use and brings more congestion.

Thus, TNVS use must be approached by regulators in the same way as private car use — make it a useful and available option for urgent or unusual trips but ensure that overall use is not so high that the quality of public transport, walking and cycling are degraded by congestion and pollution.

In general, users would rather have the availability of TNVS when they need it even at a higher price, than to have low fares but no TNVS available. If the supply is perceived to be inadequate (rendering the service unreliable), then the TNVS user will start to consider the option of just buying and using their own private vehicle, which leads to more inefficient land use (from parking needs) and greater financial burdens on users (from owning their own car as opposed to sharing in the cost of someone else’s). It seems inconsistent for a regulator to set a limit on one form of public transport (even the least efficient one, as TNVS is often characterized) when there are no limits on the number of private vehicles on the road. Setting a cap on the number of public transport vehicles tends to benefit the rich who can afford to buy cars while penalizing the majority who rely on public transport.

By setting controls on pricing, regulators may also be inhibiting supply. For example, placing a limit on surge pricing may discourage TNVS drivers from coming out during rush hour. If TNVS are not available when people need them, their recourse is to use their own vehicle (which adds to congestion). Furthermore, those who do not own their own cars but need to make urgent trips are deprived of the TNVS option, even when they are willing to pay much more than what they usually would.

A more open industry regime with ease of entry and exit and clear service standards regarding insurance, driver qualifications and electronic devices (plus regulator access to anonymized travel data for transport planning purposes) may be more appropriate. Allow market competition to respond to changes in demand and to keep fares, including surge pricing, fair.

Allow different TMCs to compete on price and quality. Better yet, require all TNVS to sign on to a common app and IT platform that will allow users to compare prices on the same route for all TNCs, similar to the apps that are already available for comparing airfares for different airlines. This would go a long way towards making TNVS services more convenient and competitive.

But what about all the added congestion from more TNVS vehicles on the road? Until public transport improves significantly, there will be continued pressure for increasing numbers of private vehicles and more congestion.

You either have an inadequate supply of TNVS and increased demand for private car use or plentiful TNVS and reduced demand for private car use. The pressure for more vehicles will ease only with greater availability of high quality public transport.

Comfortable buses and trains that move faster than cars will draw car users into public transport. People will leave their cars and motorcycles at home. Mass transit needs to be plentiful so that passengers are not packed into every space on the train. As much as possible, buses should travel on a dedicated lane (bus rapid transit or BRT) so that they are not stuck behind private vehicles.

Once good public transport is available, congestion can be controlled with travel demand measures—the most effective ones being congestion charging and parking levies.

A parking levy is a daily tax on any non-residential parking space in the center of the city, whether it is used or not. Parking spaces act like “magnets” to attract car use and more congestion, so a parking levy is compensation to society for creating the additional congestion. A parking levy discourages car use by increasing daily parking/vehicle costs while generating revenues to improve public transport, walking and cycling. Parking levies can be introduced through local government ordinances and have immediate impact.

Once high-quality public transport options are available, a congestion pricing scheme should be introduced. It works successfully today in many big cities such as London, Singapore and Stockholm. Both TNVS and private cars create congestion that harms the general public; they should both pay compensation to society for the congestion impact that they create. In the case of TNVS, the congestion charge should be applied on a “per trip” basis (e.g., fixed fee per trip within a zone). Revenues from congestion charges can also pay for improved public transport and walking/cycling infrastructure.

In summary, more car users will leave cars at home if TNVS (and other public transport) are available when they need it. This is one good reason for lifting the limits on TNVS. At the same time, TNVS are also a cause of increasing congestion. The fare charged by TNVS should include compensation to society for the congestion it creates (which is not such a bad thing because the higher TNVS price will discourage migration from more efficient modes of public transport).

There are no easy answers because different policy options have both positive and negative impacts. For these reasons, regulators may need to have a “lighter touch” and a good measure of flexibility, while keeping a close ear to commuter welfare.

Robert Y. Siy is a development economist, city and regional planner, and a public transport advocate He can be reached at mobilitymatters.ph@yahoo.com