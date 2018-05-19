The Cliffs Golf and Beach Club tilt unfolds May 26

The Cliffs Golf and Beach Club will stage its 10th Year Golf Tournament on May 26 at their scenic course in San Fernando, La Union.

Entry fee for club members is P1,200 and P2,200 and P900 for guests and junior players, respectively.

On-course registration begins at 5 a.m. The first tee off is at 6 a.m. and the second at 11 a.m.

The all-amateur competition features seven categories namely Class A, B, C, D, ladies, seniors, and junior.

Participants will be using full handicap allowance based on their May 2018 official handicap.

The tournament will recognize nearest to the pin and most accurate.

For registration or inquiries, contact Iggy Yabut at 09178607844 or Jenica Ancheta at 09178257624.