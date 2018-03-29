The climate solutions ecosystem — working together to bring about change

AS a climate scientist and CEO-founder of The StatWeather Institute, we partner with numerous international entities—governments, academia, nonprofits, and businesses—to help bring about climate and disaster risk solutions. Our capabilities include prediction of long-range extreme weather and climate events such as drought, extreme temperatures, tropical cyclones, and water supply. However, we are apart of a much larger and complex ecosystem tackling the issue of howwe can adapt to and mitigate the climate. Here is a broader picture of that ecosystem, highlighting how solution providers work together:

1. Climate data. Organizations such as governments, observatories, research centers, and companies measure and collect weather and climate data, forming the basis for scientific investigation. Data can come from a variety of sources such as satellites, sensors, buoys, and even crowd-sourced or human observation. Once data is recorded, an entire industry is centered around gathering these data sources, cleaning and calibrating the data, warehousing the data, and making that data accessible to others.

2. Climate risk and analytics from the climate data. The collected observational climate data gives rise to the capability to investigate future trends and make associations and predictions. How do past patterns relate to what we are currently observing, and what does that say about the future? Governments, academia, and those involved in research efforts can build simulations and computer models to detect the likelihood of climate events, analyze the various climate risks (extreme rainfall, sea level rise, high temperatures, etc.), and communicate those risks to others.

3. Climate impacts from the climate risk. Now that we have assessed the climate risk, what are the implications towards food supply, for example? If there are no exposures or vulnerabilities, then technically we do not have a “disaster risk,” no matter how extreme the climate. So, the evaluation of whether a climate risk constitutes a “disaster” depends upon the impacts. Other examples of impacts evaluated in light of climate risks would be population migration, infrastructure damage, wildlife habitat changes, biodiversity, energy availability, transportation flow, food scarcity, and disease propagation. Vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and Zika, are transmitted through the mosquito population which emerges during times of wet and hot climate conditions.

4. Climate impact planning. Once climate impacts have been assessed, individuals in government (from the national down to the local level), academia, non-profits, and the commercial sector work towards developing detailed action plans to address the sectorial risks. These plans might include sustainable development in utilizing a natural resource in a responsible way, or producing a greener, carbon-negative solution to a problem currently introducing escalating levels of pollution to our environment. Crucial to these plans are cost-benefit analyses outlining the feasibility of these plans to stakeholders and communities.

5. Climate financing of the plans. Plans can only be executed if there is a financing vehicle with appropriate funding accessible to implementers. Climate financing can come through a variety of sources: government grant programs such as the People’s Survival Fund (Philippines) and the Green Climate Fund (international), banks, investors, philanthropists, as well as commercial enterprise. Implementation of plans can also be enabled through the human capital of volunteers or volunteer organizations such as the Red Cross, Patola, and other disaster management efforts.

6. Climate plan implementation. Once financing is allocated and secured with ample provision for manpower and resources, the people on the ground are now empowered to carry out those plans. This includes adaptation, mitigation, sustainability, and disaster efforts. The implementers can include LGU’s (local government units), tribes, farmers, fishermen, first responders, volunteers, and also non-profit and commercial companies bringing climate solutions to market, to name just a few.

Climate change is a complex issue, but as governments, academia, non-profits, businesses, and individuals work together through an ecosystem-based framework, climate change solutions can be streamlined into action, creating a more sustainable future for ourselves and our children.

Ria Persad is a mathematician with academic background from Harvard, Princeton, and Cambridge universities. Her experience in climate modeling began at Lawrence Livermore Lab’s Supercomputer Center in1991. She performed earth and solar system modeling at NASA and geophysics modeling at Bell Geospace. Persad worked on the trading floors of Lehman Brothers, was a consultant to Goldman Sachs, and served as a climatologist at Enron and Duke Energy. She later developed award-winning, state-of-the-art long-range weather prediction systems and models complex systems for the US space program as an innovative subject matter expert.