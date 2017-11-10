THE COLLABORATORS

Fashion collaborations are not a new thing. But they have certainly reached new heights with more and more brands partnering with designers, celebrities, other brands and even technology firms to go in directions that they otherwise won’t be going themselves.

Collaborations bring out the best from both sides. One brings reputation and the machinery to mass-produce while the other usually introduces excitement, youth, artistry or simply a new way of interpreting a classic.

THELOOKBOOK picks out some of the most interesting and effective collaborative collections of the year, both from here at home and abroad.

1 Anne Curtis wearing separates from the Plains & Prints X Vania Romoff collection

2 Pieces from the FL X Bayo collection by Francis Libiran

3 The Converse and Tyler the Creator collaborative shoe Golf Le Fleur

4 The reimagined Nike Air Jordan 1 created with Virgil Abloh

5 The Selena Gomez x Coach Grace bag

6 Totes from the Charming Charlie x Kendall Kylie line

7 A unisex light down jacket from the Uniqlo and JW Anderson collaboration

8 The Kenneth Cole Camp shoe featuring innovations by 37.5 Technology.