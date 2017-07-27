‘The Connor’ generates P3.6-B sales on launch day

MORE than half of the 970 units of the 55-story condominium project “The Connor” were snapped up on its launch day and generated sales of P3.6 billion, property developer Ortigas & Co. said on Wednesday.

Ortigas & Co. Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Mirasol said the condominium project in San Juan registered a 51-percent sales take-up in just 10 hours during the launch event with priority customers.

The company said 494 units have been sold out of the total 970 units. Of those sold, 184 were serviced residences, or 85 percent of the total units up for sale.

“We are elated with the reaction of the market towards Connor. This proves how customers continue to see Greenhills as one of the most ideal areas in Metro Manila to live in not only because of its legacy as a top lifestyle hub, but also for the exciting transformation it is undergoing,” Mirasol said in a statement.

“The strong take-up on serviced residences is indicative of the property market’s increasing interest in homes with hotel-like service, which is also the reason why Ortigas & Company is now delving in the said venture,” he added.

Connor is set to rise at the intersection of Club Filipino Avenue and Eisenhower Street. It will merge with new business process outsourcing (BPO) building and a new mall to complete the initial phase of the estate’s upgrade.

The project will offer 47 residential floors, seven parking floors, and a floor dedicated to the tower’s top-class amenities. Most of the units will be studio units apart from the one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom options.

Unit sizes will range from 27 to 120 square meters with prices ranging from P3.7 million to P21 million. Of the total of 970 units, 216 will be serviced residences to cater to business travellers, expatriates, and tourists.

Mirasol said the company is expecting the project to be 70-percent sold by September 2017.