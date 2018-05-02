The death of labor

THE sad truth is that traditional organized labor movements, such as they are today, have long ago alienated their constituencies and, by doing so, have greatly reduced their own influence and relevance. And there seems little that they can do anymore to win back the trust of the workers for whom they are supposed to exist.

There was a time, not so long ago, when labor unions and their federations were forces to reckon with in Philippine society. That was when Labor Day rallies were the workers’ equivalent of high religious holidays, opportunities to show how their workplace muscle had been easily and seamlessly transformed into political strength.

Big investors feared them, bending over backwards to make concessions to unions and the umbrella groups that multiplied their power. Politicians courted labor groups like they were influential sectarian organizations, which in a sense they were, because they regularly delivered the vote.

Administrations had to come up with annual May Day gifts to appease labor groups. The underground Left co-opted the more radical of the unions, converting them into fertile grounds for rebel recruitment and using them to spread its extremist ideology.

Then organized labor lost its way. It stopped representing the workers and their interests.

Labor leaders began to take their power too seriously, including the power to shut down business through strikes and other such disruptive actions. Others of a more radical bent went directly from labor to politics, especially the extreme leftist kind that started to conflate government policy with the interest of the workers, no matter how tenuous the connection.

Government and big business also conspired to convince the workforce that unionism was the worst thing that could happen to them. Entire armies of workers began to ignore the calls to organize, preferring instead to accept better pay and working conditions negotiated directly with business, cutting out the middlemen of the unions and their federations.

The state started to turn a benevolent eye towards initiatives that emasculated organized labor, including illegal labor contracting. Government itself became the largest employer of temporary workers, the better to accommodate millions of voters and their relatives who had to be given patronage jobs.

In the past three decades, government implemented a policy of benign neglect of the labor sector that showed no signs of ever being reversed. Then a political outsider from the boonies of Mindanao became president, talking smack about illegal contractualization and promising to give a better deal overall to the workingman.

Organized labor decided that Rodrigo Duterte, the first president in a long time to actually and proudly display a pro-labor bias, was the enemy. And that is one of the reasons why organized labor seems hopelessly mired in irrelevance and eminently deserving of the bad press it’s been getting all these years.

* * *

Of course, there will always be sectors of society who will look at whatever Duterte has done and pronounce it lacking, overdone or just plain wrong. These are the people who just cannot accept that someone they did not support and whom the people unquestionably trust can do something that their own elitist idols cannot, regardless of the evidence.

But I really expected organized labor to not fall for the elitist anti-Duterte agenda. I had hoped that the members of the labor groups, of all people, would appreciate what Duterte has been doing to end the illegal contracting of labor, to provide more jobs and to protect workers from exploitation, both here and abroad.

But our organized labor groups seem to have fallen off the deep end and can no longer be brought back into society’s mainstream. Why, for instance, would leftist labor organizations keep insisting that Duterte is part of some unholy US-led imperialist alliance, when he seems to have done everything he possibly can to make the Americans angry at him?

Why would labor groups require that Duterte issue an executive order to end illegal labor contracting, when there are already a bunch of existing laws – and some others awaiting the current Congress’ final approval – that outlaw this practice? And when Duterte did sign his EO ending “endo,” why did the labor groups not show enough sense to read and analyze it first, instead of going ahead with their effigy-burning Mendiola rally?

I don’t really know. I wish I could say that organized labor has become so set in its ways that it can no longer distinguish what’s good for it and what isn’t – and that all it knows is to react adversely and in a knee-jerk fashion to everything that emanates from government and business.

But if you accept that, then there is no other conclusion to be made other than that labor groups have become completely irrelevant – and irredeemably so. You will also have to agree that there is no longer any reason to even talk to these people, simply because there would be no point in that.

Perhaps because I still remember a time when organized labor was truly representative of the workers, when it could negotiate on an even footing with both government and business, and when its views and positions were well thought-out and seriously considered, I am not so quick to agree that the labor movement is dead. And maybe, despite the clear evidence of its lack of vitality and relevance, organized labor isn’t as dead as it appears.

But organized labor is certainly not making it easy for anyone to take the movement seriously anymore. Not in a long while, not now and, unfortunately, not in the foreseeable future.