The Dengvaxia tragedy

DENGUE is a complicated disease coming in four different serotypes, or related viruses. Immunity from one serotype doesn’t mean immunity from all. In fact, the immunity arising from the first bout with the disease acts as a trigger for the more severe type. And since the first infection is usually mild – referred to as “silent primary infection” with the infected person likely unaware of being infected – we don’t know when we are candidates for the severe, second infection.

It appears that this unique characteristic of dengue fever was underestimated by experts and researchers. Even when results from the clinical trials of the CYD-TDV vaccine (later to be known as Dengvaxia) were analyzed and discussed in 2015, there was no clear scientific proof that this peculiar trait of dengue was the reason why on the third year, more younger children from the trial group than expected ended up in hospital with severe dengue. The sero-status of the children—or whether or not the children had had prior infection—was considered, but so was age. Based on the findings from the clinical trials, Dengvaxia manufacturer Sanofi-Pasteur decided to recommend an age restriction on the administration of the vaccine when it started marketing the product in late 2015.

It was only sometime in 2017 that Sanofi developed a test that could determine the sero-status of the trial participants at the time they had enrolled in the clinical trials. With this new tool, Sanofi analyzed the data again and realized that it had erroneously made age a “proxy” for sero-status as a risk factor. The younger the person, the less likely that he or she has suffered a dengue infection. Thus, among the trial participants, since a relative higher number of 2-to-9-year-old individuals compared to the other age groups, were sero-negative (not having prior dengue infection), more from this age group developed severe dengue.

Some experts had warned as early as 2015 of the possible connection between the high number of young children from the clinical trials developing severe dengue, and sero-negativity. “[A] possible explanatory hypothesis is that age is a proxy for previous dengue infection,” Cameron Simmons wrote in the New Jersey Journal of Medicine as early as September 24, 2015, reacting to a discussion of the data from the clinical trials of CYD-TDV (Dengvaxia). This discussion concluded that there was an “unexplained higher incidence of hospitalization for dengue in year 3 among children younger than 9 years of age” and that “available clinical data are insufficient for drawing definite conclusions.”

Maira Aguiar and Nico Stollenwerk in a December 21, 2017 article in The Lancet criticized Sanofi and the World Health Organization for being “inexcusably late” with their respective recommendations that Dengvaxia should be administered only to individuals with prior dengue infection. The authors found it ethically unacceptable that hundreds of thousands of individuals “have been put under risk by receiving this vaccine.” The Department of Health and Sanofi went ahead with the mass immunization campaign in early 2016 without determining the sero-status of those being vaccinated, despite the already much-publicized hypothesis that Dengvaxia acted as the silent primary infection in sero-negative individuals and carried increased risk of causing severe dengue.

The other side of the issue, and the reason why the Dengvaxia mess is a tragedy, is the fact that thousands of Filipinos get infected with dengue every year. Eduardo Undurraga et al. in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (April 5, 2017) states that “on average, 170,503 symptomatic (dengue) infections and 750 deaths were officially reported to [the DOH]annually from 2010 to 2014.” Based on field studies in Cebu City, the authors found that there is a significant underreporting of dengue cases.

On a global scale, an estimated 10,000 deaths are attributed to dengue infections resulting from 60 million symptomatic cases (nearly 400 million if asymptomatic cases are included) (The Lancet, February 2018). About 40 percent of the global population is threatened by dengue infection, according to the Global Dengue + Aedes-Transmitted Diseases Consortium.

This is the larger context in which the fall-out from the Dengvaxia mess should also be viewed. While nobody seems to care at this point, and regardless of whether Dengvaxia caused deaths as alleged by the Public Attorney’s Office, it is likely that Dengvaxia has also saved the lives of Filipino children who, without the vaccine, would have fallen ill. The “public health and economic benefits of Dengvaxia … far outweigh the potential risks,” the Asian Dengue Vaccine Advocacy Group stated on February 17, 2018, pointing out that Dengvaxia, despite the identified risks, offers the best protection against dengue for millions of people, mostly in developing countries.

For now, Sanofi has been stamped as making guinea pigs of Filipino children, and Dengvaxia blamed for death and disease much like Dypraxa in John le Carré’s The Constant Gardener.