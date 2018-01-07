The devil is in the details

The ideal federal state combines a strong role for a central or national authority with an enhanced degree of independence and participation from the periphery or provincial or regional authorities. In the federal scheme of things, power is devolved or decentralized constitutionally. This was mandated in this country as early as 1992 through the Local Government Code.

Apparently this has been considered as inadequate participation by the periphery hence the agitation for a stronger brew. As we write, no less than the chief executive has urged a revision of the constitution to provide for a federal arrangement to replace the archaic unitary regime. Among other things, the initiative was triggered by the president’s belief that the grant of more autonomy to Muslim states will kill the dogs of war in the region.

Under federalism, autonomous states are allowed to exercise more functions than hitherto allowed in the past and to create institutions to carry out this mandate. Under these conditions, autonomous states are therefore granted sovereign rights within their own areas of responsibilities for a set of functions assigned to them by the central government.

This is where the fun begins. Indeed, many federated states in the world today have found these a complex and cumbersome method of governance involving a number of potentially overlapping institutions requiring the maintenance of similar institutions at each level of administration. In the US for example, the Presidency, Congress and Judiciary have equivalents in every state in the form of the governorship, state legislature and courts of law.

The challenge is to find a perfect balance in the relations between the central government and the states. The equilibrium is usually determined by agreements e.g. fiscal pacts as in South America. But in many cases, this can only come about after much debate and power-play. In the US, the Supreme Court has often tangled with state judiciaries on the issues of taxing powers, race segregation, abortion etc.

In some federal entities, the central government is reluctant to cede too much power to the states as in Germany, where the federal government sometimes acts like a unitary state in such matters as land use, education, policing – responsibilities assigned to the autonomous states, because of party politics.

The dynamics of federalism, when one takes into consideration such topics as the division of responsibilities and powers across levels of government, the interaction with the economic and political contexts, particularly against the background of a growing integration of the international economy, indeed pose a lot of challenges as in the case of a diverse array of countries: Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Nigeria.

One of these is the division of expenditure and redistribution of responsibilities, as well as taxation power. In the above countries, this has led toward de facto (thought not always de jure) centralization of control over expenditures. In many cases, when central and state government functions were interdependent, state autonomy was limited. Taxation tended to be fairly centralized with governments of regional states varying in the extent to which they exploited the tax bases assigned to them. In the allocation of tax revenues, whether all taxes were shared or only specific taxes were shared between national and regional governments, the central government appeared to influence all levels of governments’ choice of taxes.

In the countries studied above, the goal of reallocation of funds and resources – the rationale of federalism – was grossly uneven because of political maneuverings despite policies of decentralization and devolution of power which should have left little room for discretion.

Political dynamics shaped federalism in the above countries. Nearly every country above moved toward a system in which the central government controlled most of the revenue base in return for various promises of grants to the autonomous regions.

Globalization affected the disparity of incomes across the autonomous regions. As an example, foreign direct investments and exporting industries tended to be regionally concentrated within India, China, Mexico, and Brazil. This reduced the government’s capacity to redistribute because global competitive pressures limited the extent of taxation possible.

Overall, the countries’ experiences point to the conclusion that government redistribution of income was not sufficient to offset the inequalities emerging because some parts of the country are initially better placed to take advantage of opportunities opened up by globalization. Moreover, politics failed to address underlying infrastructure and governance differences that handicap some autonomous regions’ efforts to attract investment or build up exporting industries

Autonomous governments were found to be experts at circumventing most central governments imposed rules to restrict borrowing. Federalism’s need for negotiations between central and lower level governments were found to be as an impediment to fiscal reforms. This was characterized by a lot of political deal–making with the states trying to increase their share in national revenues by attempts to manipulate existing criteria and campaigning to alter the rules themselves.

Central government’s influence in federalist set-up

Centralized tax administration is a case allowing inefficient federal arrangements to become entrenched. Central government’s collection and guaranteed distribution removes state governments’ incentives to improve their tax administrations. It is arguable that the lack of incentives for raising local taxes or assisting the national government in tax compliance is an important factor in Argentina’s compliance at both provincial and national levels is low by international standards.

Globalization and federalism

The increased pool of resources allows local governments to build up nationally destabilizing debts where subsidized credit, implicit bailout guarantees, and captive state-owned banks shield them from the costs of their borrowing.

The main policy challenge for federalism in a global economy is to channel the competition into pressures for reform rather than races to the bottom.

Globalization creates new unevenly distributed windfalls that turn the spotlight on the country’s redistributive abilities.

Redistribution by fiat – taxing one place and spending elsewhere – has so far been no match for market allocation of resources. The policy implication we can extract is that countries should focus less on explicit redistribution and more on creating conditions for all citizens to have equal access to market opportunities.

Most experts of federalism express doubt on countries’ ability to use transfer to affect the inequalities across states or offset changes resulting from globalization due to fiscal indiscipline. For example, Chinese provinces’ preferential tax treatments for investors became a significant drain on tax collections in the early 1990s, leading the central government to restrict these tax powers and close many of the hundreds of “special economic zones” that provinces had created.

There is clearly the need of rules-based approaches involving central government oversight of borrowing and a credible threat to punish state governments if they fail to maintain fiscal discipline as well as constant vigilance and policy adjustment to close loopholes.

Argentina provides a more typical example where rules limiting borrowing by states are ineffective. The rules are incomplete: Despite the restrictions the currency board placed on central bank creation of money, provinces circumvented this restriction on the currency supply by issuing their own bonds, effectively substituting for currency.

The Indian government’s formal authority to control state borrowing has also not prevented an increase in states’ deficits.

Federalism and economic reform

Reforms in federal policy are impeded when states interested in the distributional consequences of trade liberalization, privatization, tax reform, and so on, behave like organized lobby or interest groups in national-level politics. Autonomous governments also frequently control policies that can either enhance or frustrate the intended effects of national-level reform

Conflicts between regional and national interests tend to play out as negotiations between executive branches (or ruling coalition) and legislatures in both federal and unitary democracies, but federalism appears to increase the intensity of these struggles by strengthening federal politicians hoping to join regional politics in the future, scramble to represent the interests of autonomous regions.

Center-state conflicts have been particularly damaging in Argentina. State governments and elections in Argentina create a need for local party bosses, who in turn control nomination for national legislators. As a consequence, major national reforms – such as an overhaul of the national social security system – could only be carried out after provinces were guaranteed concessions.

The central government’s ability to control state spending depends on its ability to enforce restrictions on grants or alter their amounts, changes that can be difficult if state approval (especially by supermajorities in the legislature) is needed.

In sum, while devolution and decentralization as contemplated by the move to federalism has decidedly many advantages, studies have shown that in representative liberal democratic systems, particularly in parliamentary governments which is the centerpiece of federal states, this can be easier said than done. This is because parliamentary systems are run by political parties which are rooted in local governments, allowing them substantial influence at the bottom of the political pyramid.

A case in point is the US where the states are divided into “Red” and “Blue’ states signifying their political affiliations. In this case, the party bosses have a big say in vetting local candidates who in turn become subservient to Washington DC party leaders who are mostly members of the Federal legislature and who obviously can influence the flow of funds to the States through such gimmicks as log-rolling or pork barrel and locating such big ticket items as developing military bases and defense spending. Depending on which party is in power, the flow of economic blood to the periphery will be dictated by the loyalty, proximity and influence of the states to the central government.

There may be cases however when states are so powerful politically and/or economically within the union, as in the case of Bavaria in Germany or California in the US, that state legislatures can check and balance the influence of the central government and have a big say in the flow of funds from the central government.

In sum, as we move into the path of federalism, the points raised above are worthy of consideration.