The difference between overconfidence and humility

TRY this experiment if you can. Ask the members of a full chamber of Congress to close their eyes for a while and raise their hands if they consider themselves to be above-average, average, or below-average public servants for their respective constituents. Assuming their compliance without cheating (taking a peek at what others are doing), chances are, you’ll get more than 90 percent of both houses treating themselves as above-average lawmakers.

But you don’t have to experience red tape to risk getting the ire of these people. They are a different breed, anyway. The other side of the equation tells you a different story, if you decide to conduct the same experiment on non-management workers of a private organization, using secret balloting, you may get an answer that shows they are average performers. Or perhaps just a little better not to get fired or be branded as sipsip (bootlicker) to management, but not so much to be called as meritorious.

On a bigger scale, like the September 23-27, 2017 survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations, participated in by a group of random samplers, usually about 1,500 respondents, the results show “47 percent of families considered themselves poor/mahirap” or below average in the economic hierarchy of the country.

Of course, if you’re a thinking reader, you’d hastily conclude that being mahirap does not mean intellectual poverty, although in reality, they often go together.

Going back to our lawmakers, why do they consider themselves above-average persons when their records show a different reality? Of course, people’s perception of themselves tends to be better than reality. That’s because lawmakers, who are also known as traditional politicians, depending on circumstances, think that they were sent down here by God to “serve” this country.

In social psychology, this mindset, if found true, is called the Lake Wobegon Effect, also known as “illusory superiority” or “positive illusion,” which, according to Tracy Maylett, CEO and president of Decision Wise, is “the tendency to overestimate one’s positive qualities and capabilities, and to underestimate (or downplay) one’s negative qualities, relative to others.”

Lake Wobegon, according to Wikipedia, is a fictional town created by Garrison Keillor as a setting in a radio broadcast in the 1950s. Keillor (b. 1942) describes Lake Wobegon as a small rural town in central Minnesota, characterized by fictional characters and places that have become familiar to listeners who followed its “wealth of stories that are humorous and at times touching and thoughtful.”

In the academic world, the term “Lake Wobegon Effect” was coined by psychology professor David Guy Myers (b. 1942) of Hope College in Michigan. Prof. Myers described the characterization of the location where “all women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average.”

Then we wonder, why can’t Keillor and Myers describe Lake Wobegon’s women as beautiful, instead of being strong? Maybe Keillor and Myers would like to see the goodness of everyone in every situation and downplay the women’s negative trait, which means they could be dumb ugly as witches. Or was it a propaganda material to perpetuate the radio program?

In a related matter, during World War II, the allied forces produced propaganda movies to help uplift the morale of their soldiers and be fired up with enthusiasm for their respective countries, so they can help win the war. These films were pioneered by “The Lion Has Wings” (United Kingdom, 1939), “Advance to Libya” (Australia, 1941) and “He’s in the Navy” (United States, 1940), among others.

Did these propaganda films achieve their goal of making the soldiers of the Allied Forces become confident of winning the war? Rolf Dobelli of “The Art of Thinking Clearly” (2013) fame may have the answer: “A number of studies were carried out to investigate how the movies affected regular soldiers. The result was disappointing. They did not intensify the privates’ enthusiasm for war in the slightest.

“Was it because the (films) were poorly made? Hardly. Rather, the soldiers were aware that the movies were propaganda, which discredited their image message even before they started rolling. Even if the movie argued a point reasonably or managed to stir the audience, it didn’t matter, its content was deemed hollow from the outset and dismissed.”

However, subsequent experiments showed a different result. “The result: Whoever had seen (any propaganda) movie expressed much more support for the war than those who had not viewed it. Apparently, propaganda did work after all.”

That’s the problem with our world, with or without the war. These days, we’re still heavily influenced by propaganda, many of which are paid political commentaries, written by stupid people who have axe to grind and not by objective journalism. While others continue to have doubts and humility about themselves. And so, how do we manage?

Don’t quarrel with the stupid ones. Leave them alone. And don’t sweat the small stuff. Just the same, be a good person wherever you are. Don’t waste time proving it to others. Instead, work hard in silence. Let your success make the noise.

Rey Elbo is a business consultant specializing in human resources and total quality management. Send feedback to elbonomics@gmail.com or follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter for his random thoughts on Elbonomics.