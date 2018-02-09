The digital challenge

The Junior FINEX recently conducted its first quarterly leadership seminar at the Far Eastern University. We had several speakers from the audit profession who talked about developments and changes going on in today’s business environment. We also had the Chief Justice, who shared her thoughts on how JFINEX students should lead a meaningful and value-driven life.

Some of the topics involved discovering the characteristics of various generations and how students should deal with them. What was interesting was the fact that it was a process of self-discovery as well.

Discussions covered the way we will be working in the future — a period of rapidly-evolving technologies, business models and demographics. This will change the way we relate with each other and affect work force cultures and values.

Technological and digital productivity trends are creating vast changes in the demand for talent. Recent advances in automation in areas such as robotics and artificial intelligence now require workers to work with machines. Automation is also replacing assembly line and repetitive office processes and it’s becoming more important for the work force to adapt.

Shifts in generating business value will change approaches to day-to-day work and companies will become far more fluid than the traditional and rigid command and control organizations we still have today. What does this mean for students? They will have to be more agile in developing the skills and capabilities that businesses will require. There will obviously be demand for skilled digital talent that is required for the transformation happening now. Some colleges are also offering new programs that did not exist until recently, such as robotics engineering, game design, cyber-security and data science. Aside from the finance and accounting courses that JFINEX students are majoring in, they will have to become familiar with these digital prerequisites.

The speakers also talked about millennials and Gen Zers who are taking on an ever-increasing role in the workplace and want more from their jobs than just pay. Millennials, as a group, want well-being, careers with social impact and development opportunities that appeal to their personal aspirations and values. One of the speakers highlighted the fact that this was different from the baby boomer generation who simply worked and played hard,

In the end, all speakers concluded that what was most important was an adherence to a moral compass that showed a true north. The last speaker even went as far as describing the futility and dire consequences of the fraud cases that he handled but that’ s a story for another day.

Ronald Goseco is currently the executive vice-president of FINEX