The distinguished list of BoardRoom Watch subjects

1. Jimmy J. Bautista, president and COO, Philippine Airlines
2. Olivia Limpe-Aw, chairman and president, Destileria Limtuaco
3. Tom Navasero, chairman, Philab Holdings Corp.
4. Luisito Pineda, president and country general manager, IBM Philippines
5. Johnlu Koa, founder and CEO, The French baker Johnip Cua, Chairman of the Board of Trustees
6. Francis Glen Yu, president and CEO, Seaoil Philippines
7. Ramon Orlina, artist, architect and museum owner
8. Alejandra Clemente, chairman, Rajah Tours Philippines
9. Margarita Fores, chef, founder and owner, Margarita Fores Concepts & Style
10. Francisco D. Magsaysay, CEO, Carmen’s Best Dairy Products
11. Sheila Mae Velilla, president and CEO, Nutramedica
12. Vicente Quimbo, founder and CEO, Novellino Wines
13. Generoso Dungo, CEO, Waste Management Inc.
14. Vicente N. Ongtenco, chairman Emeritus, Motortrade Group of Companies
15. Gerry Chua, CEO, Eng Bee Tin Chinese Deli
16. Cora Guidote, SVP Investor Relations, SM Investments Corp.
17. Dioceldo and Denice Sy, founder, Ever Bilena
18. Inanc Balci, co-founder and CEO, Lazada Philippines
19. Gerry Santos, president and CEO, Mr. Freeze Tube Ice Company
20. Rahul Hora, president and CEO, AXA Philippines
21. Alfonso L. Salcedo, Jr., president and CEO, Security Bank Corporation
22. Josie Cruz Natori, found and CEO, The Natori Company
23. Eric Yu, president and CEO, Cellprime
24. Gary M. Espino, president and CEO, Pure Energy Holdings Corp.
25. Xavier Marzon, CEO, Truemoney Philippines
26. Rissa Mananquil-Trillo, co-founder, Happy Skin
27. Edgar “Injap” Sia II, chairman, DoubleDragon Properties Corp.
28. Jose E.B. Antonio, founder and CEO, Century Properties Group Inc.
29. Rommel Juan, president and CEO, Binalot Fiesta Foods, CEO, PHUV and MD Juan
30. Charles Paw, founder, Digits Trading Corp.
31. Joey Concepcion, founder, Go Negosyo, president and CEO, RFM Corporation
32. Socorro C. Ramos and Xandra Ramos-Padilla, founder/ managing director, National Book Store
33. Rico, Arnie and Allan Brizuela, chairman/ president/ vice president, Black Arrow Express
34. Dennis Uy, founder, chairman and CEO, Udenna Corporation
35. Ben Monteiro, chairman, LB Levinson Brothers Inc.
36. Philip Soliven, president, Cargill Philippines Inc.
37. Sharon Dayoan, chairman and CEO, KPMG R.G. Manabat and Co.
38. Jose Mari Chan, chairman and CEO, Biscom Inc.
39. Lala Fojas, EVP and general manager, Shangri-La Plaza Corp.
40. Daniel Alexander, country manager, Converga Asia Philippines
41. Roman Felipe Reyes, chairman, Reyes Tacandong & Co.
42. Ma. Jessica Palmiano, CEO, Togetech
43. Fredieric Landicho, managing director and CEO, Deloitte Philippines
44. Dr. Cecilio Kwok Pedro, founder, president and CEO, Lamoiyan Corp.
45. William T. Belo, chairman emeritus, Wilcon Depot
46. Choong Wai Hong, president and CEO, Maybank Philippines
47. Alfonso R. Reyno Jr. and Alfonso G. Reyno 3rd, chairman and CEO/ president and COO, Manila Jockey Club Inc.
48. Thierry Yung Hann Tea, CEO, Philjets
49 Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, co-founder, Nobu Hospitality
50. Mikko Barranda, co-founder, Acceler8
51. Emma Imperial, CEO, Imperial Homes Corp.
52. Ray and Rainier Jacinto, CEO and marketing services manager, Wizer Industries
