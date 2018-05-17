The distinguished list of BoardRoom Watch subjects

1. Jimmy J. Bautista, president and COO, Philippine Airlines

2. Olivia Limpe-Aw, chairman and president, Destileria Limtuaco

3. Tom Navasero, chairman, Philab Holdings Corp.

4. Luisito Pineda, president and country general manager, IBM Philippines

5. Johnlu Koa, founder and CEO, The French baker Johnip Cua, Chairman of the Board of Trustees

6. Francis Glen Yu, president and CEO, Seaoil Philippines

7. Ramon Orlina, artist, architect and museum owner

8. Alejandra Clemente, chairman, Rajah Tours Philippines

9. Margarita Fores, chef, founder and owner, Margarita Fores Concepts & Style

10. Francisco D. Magsaysay, CEO, Carmen’s Best Dairy Products

11. Sheila Mae Velilla, president and CEO, Nutramedica

12. Vicente Quimbo, founder and CEO, Novellino Wines

13. Generoso Dungo, CEO, Waste Management Inc.

14. Vicente N. Ongtenco, chairman Emeritus, Motortrade Group of Companies

15. Gerry Chua, CEO, Eng Bee Tin Chinese Deli

16. Cora Guidote, SVP Investor Relations, SM Investments Corp.

17. Dioceldo and Denice Sy, founder, Ever Bilena

18. Inanc Balci, co-founder and CEO, Lazada Philippines

19. Gerry Santos, president and CEO, Mr. Freeze Tube Ice Company

20. Rahul Hora, president and CEO, AXA Philippines

21. Alfonso L. Salcedo, Jr., president and CEO, Security Bank Corporation

22. Josie Cruz Natori, found and CEO, The Natori Company

23. Eric Yu, president and CEO, Cellprime

24. Gary M. Espino, president and CEO, Pure Energy Holdings Corp.

25. Xavier Marzon, CEO, Truemoney Philippines

26. Rissa Mananquil-Trillo, co-founder, Happy Skin

27. Edgar “Injap” Sia II, chairman, DoubleDragon Properties Corp.

28. Jose E.B. Antonio, founder and CEO, Century Properties Group Inc.

29. Rommel Juan, president and CEO, Binalot Fiesta Foods, CEO, PHUV and MD Juan

30. Charles Paw, founder, Digits Trading Corp.

31. Joey Concepcion, founder, Go Negosyo, president and CEO, RFM Corporation

32. Socorro C. Ramos and Xandra Ramos-Padilla, founder/ managing director, National Book Store

33. Rico, Arnie and Allan Brizuela, chairman/ president/ vice president, Black Arrow Express

34. Dennis Uy, founder, chairman and CEO, Udenna Corporation

35. Ben Monteiro, chairman, LB Levinson Brothers Inc.

36. Philip Soliven, president, Cargill Philippines Inc.

37. Sharon Dayoan, chairman and CEO, KPMG R.G. Manabat and Co.

38. Jose Mari Chan, chairman and CEO, Biscom Inc.

39. Lala Fojas, EVP and general manager, Shangri-La Plaza Corp.

40. Daniel Alexander, country manager, Converga Asia Philippines

41. Roman Felipe Reyes, chairman, Reyes Tacandong & Co.

42. Ma. Jessica Palmiano, CEO, Togetech

43. Fredieric Landicho, managing director and CEO, Deloitte Philippines

44. Dr. Cecilio Kwok Pedro, founder, president and CEO, Lamoiyan Corp.

45. William T. Belo, chairman emeritus, Wilcon Depot

46. Choong Wai Hong, president and CEO, Maybank Philippines

47. Alfonso R. Reyno Jr. and Alfonso G. Reyno 3rd, chairman and CEO/ president and COO, Manila Jockey Club Inc.

48. Thierry Yung Hann Tea, CEO, Philjets

49 Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, co-founder, Nobu Hospitality

50. Mikko Barranda, co-founder, Acceler8

51. Emma Imperial, CEO, Imperial Homes Corp.

52. Ray and Rainier Jacinto, CEO and marketing services manager, Wizer Industries